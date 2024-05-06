NurseHack4Health™ Pitch-A-Thon to provide up to $150K in funding for healthcare workplace and workforce solutions
Health systems are invited to form nurse-led interdisciplinary teams to pitch new ideas to create change for a thriving workforce & healthier work environments.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Society of Nurse Scientists Innovators Entrepreneurs & Leaders (SONSIEL), Johnson & Johnson and Microsoft are proud to team up for the fifth year in a row to host the next NurseHack4Health virtual Pitch-A-Thon, supported by ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare and the Johnson & Johnson Foundation.
Aimed at accelerating innovation solutions that create systemic and sustainable change for a thriving workforce and healthier work environments, the theme of the Pitch-A-Thon is “Take it Apart, Fit It, Build It Better.” Open to nurse-led, interdisciplinary teams from nonprofit health systems around the globe, awardees will receive grant funding up to $150,000 to implement their idea within their health system.
“Who better than nurses to understand the gaps, challenges and inefficiencies that affect the workforce or the work environment? Nurses are best positioned to identify a challenge, take it apart, reimagine a solution, and use technology, creativity and experience to build it better,” said Hiyam Nadel, MBA, RN, CCG, FIEL, Director Center for Innovations in Care Delivery at Massachusetts General Hospital and SONSIEL President and Co-Founding member.
The NurseHack4Health Pitch-A-Thon is made possible through a unique collaboration between SONSIEL, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, the Johnson & Johnson Foundation and ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare. The program gives nurses and other health system leaders and clinicians an opportunity to ideate, create and pitch solutions for critical issues that are leading to unsustainable levels of burnout, turnover and job dissatisfaction, with ongoing coaching support and mentorship throughout the process.
Nurse-led interdisciplinary teams can include physicians, patient care technicians, technologists, engineers, leaders and other employees of non-profit/501c3 designation health systems, or those with a fiscal partner.
Applications open May 6, 2024, and close August 2, 2024. During this period, applicant teams are encouraged to participate in the NurseHack4Health Innovation Academy, a series of virtual workshops supporting the development of the teams’ solutions and pitches, with topics including design thinking, crafting the perfect pitch, budget development and more.
For more information and to apply, visit www.nursehack4health.org.
ABOUT SONSIEL
SONSIEL is a national and international platform for nurses, to engage and advocate for nursing’s role in influencing and directly impacting health and the healthcare ecosystem through innovation and entrepreneurship. Nurses are on the front lines, working with all healthcare team members to keep patients and the community safe. For more information about SONSIEL, please visit https://sonsiel.org/. Follow SONSIEL on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SONSIELNurse; Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Sonsielnurse/ (@SONSIELnurse); and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sonsielnurse/ (@SONSIELNURSE).
ABOUT ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare
ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare, led by the The Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global and CAA Foundation, is a coalition of leading healthcare organizations, committed to advancing a state where the healthcare workforce’s well-being is prioritized, and individual health workers feel valued and supported so they can sustain their sense of purpose and meaning in their work. Learn more about ALL IN at www.allinforhealthcare.org.
Nico Sciasci
SONSIEL
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram