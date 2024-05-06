Discovered.TV Introduces ‘Power to the Creator’: A Revolutionary AI Writing Feature for Creators
Creative expression is now easier and more impactful with Discovered.TV’s AI Writing Tool ‘Power to the Creator’
Discovered.TV’s AI integration tool ‘Power to the Creator’ reflects our commitment to empowering content creators and continuously innovating helpful resources and tools for the Discovered community.”SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest development at Discovered.TV, the platform dropped a brand-new feature called ‘Power to the Creator’, an integrated AI writing tool that helps content creators write and express more easily, creatively, and impactfully. AI Writing tool integration marks another innovative and technological milestone for the futuristic social media platform - Discovered.TV
Discovered.TV is a fully ad-supported, Black-owned global streaming company. It is a multi-channel video program distributor (MVPD) that allows musicians, actors, filmmakers, TV producers, and all other content creators alike to collaborate and generate revenue. It is a patented Enhanced Content Sharing Platform (ECSP).
Being a pioneer in content discovery and social engagement, Discovered.TV is excited to announce the launch of ‘Power to the Creator,’ a groundbreaking AI writing experience set to redefine and enhance how content creators express themselves through personal stories, articles, posts, and comments with Discovered AI.
Discovered AI is an avant-garde solution that enables users to amplify their digital narratives like never before. This proprietary feature is specifically designed for Discovered content creators who aim to engage with their audience more effectively and leave a lasting impression with their words.
Founded in 2019 by industry veterans, Charles Pankey and Kenneth Yould (a.k.a. Skeeter Marazzo), Discovered.TV is a free platform for creators that operates on a truly equitable revenue share model (50-50 revenue distribution between the creator and platform), with compensation directly supported by global advertising revenue.
The platform serves as a one-stop solution for people to find, connect, and collaborate with fans and like-minded creators, all co-existing within the same hub. With the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Discovered aims to revolutionize the social media platform landscape and emerge as an empowering platform for the creators.
‘Power to the Creator’ embodies this dedication, opening new possibilities for creative storytelling. Content creators are invited to join the ranks of Discovered users who are actively transforming online communication and engagement.
Leveraging sophisticated AI algorithms, Discovered AI ‘Power to the Creator’ meticulously analyzes and elevates user-generated content. It provides actionable suggestions to enhance narrative flow, coherence, and emotional resonance, ensuring every story, article, post, or comment connects deeply with its audience. Whether it is devising engaging introductions or crafting impactful conclusions, this tool steers users toward producing standout content.
Additionally, the Discovered AI feature offers detailed feedback on grammar, punctuation, and spelling. This rigorous attention to detail ensures that all content is not only compelling but also impeccably polished.
With the transformative power of Discovered AI, the platform fosters a burgeoning community of storytellers who create an impact with their voices and expressions.
Apart from the website (http://www.discovered.tv), DISCOVERED.TV applications can be found on iOS, Android, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung (Tizen).
About DISCOVERED.TV
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA., DISCOVERED.TV is a patented ECSP (Enhanced Content Sharing Platform). DISCOVERED.TV is owned by DISCOVERED USA, Inc.
Discovered.TV stands as a distinguished platform leading the way in content discovery and social connectivity. The platform's mission is to deliver state-of-the-art tools that enable users to create, share, and engage in meaningful interactions.
