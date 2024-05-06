May 2024 All Hands Herald Now Available 

Stow — The May 2024 All Hands Herald is online! The latest edition of the news magazine for the Massachusetts fire service covers outdoor and wildland fires, new equipment to enhance tech rescue training opportunities, an update on NFPA 3000 implementation, a Bomb Squad robot's last mission, Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant awards, Fire Officer program updates, and much more.

The All Hands Herald is published three times per year and welcomes contributions from the fire service. To submit an article, contact Department of Fire Services Public Information Officer Jake Wark at jake.wark@mass.gov