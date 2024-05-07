Orlando Plastic Surgeon Explores Tummy Tuck vs. Mini Tummy Tuck
Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani, lead plastic surgeon at The Aesthetic Surgery Centre, explains the difference between full abdominoplasty and a mini tummy tuck.ORLANDO, FL, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A tummy tuck is widely considered to be one of the most effective procedures to reshape the abdominal area, especially for patients who have stretched internal musculature due to pregnancy and weight gain. The procedure not only repairs weakened abdominal muscles, but can also get rid of excess, sagging skin in the midsection causing self-consciousness, chafing, and skin irritation. On top of performing a standard abdominoplasty, Orlando plastic surgeon Jon Paul Trevisani, MD, FACS offers a “mini tummy tuck” for patients whose concerns do not warrant a full tummy tuck procedure. This shortened version of tummy tuck surgery can still resculpt the abdomen while offering the benefits of shorter incisions, a less lengthy recovery period, and less scarring when compared to a full procedure.
The primary difference between a full tummy tuck and mini abdominoplasty lies in the regions each procedure is designed to address. Whereas a conventional tummy tuck brings together separated internal musculature, a mini tummy tuck only focuses on excess abdominal skin. That said, patients who have stretched abdominoplasty muscles may not be good candidates for the abbreviated version of surgery. Although a consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon is required to confirm the best treatments for each person, those who would benefit from a mini tummy tuck generally only exhibit loose skin below the naval (belly button).
A mini tummy tuck can help smooth and flatten the abdomen by removing loose, sagging skin on the lower belly. The belly button remains in the same location, and internal muscles are not tightened during surgery. As a result, mini tummy tuck patients typically experience an accelerated recovery period, less discomfort, shorter incisions, and less extensive scarring relative to a full tummy tuck. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani carefully reviews each patient’s needs and medical history to determine the best body contouring treatment to achieve their goals.
About Jon Paul Trevisani, MD, FACS
As the leader and Medical Director of The Aesthetic Surgery Centre, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon who specializes in face, breast, and body procedures. Based in Orlando, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani was recognized as one of the “Premier Plastic Surgeons of Central and West Coast Florida” by several media publications, including Allure®, Glamour®, and Self®. In addition to performing abdominoplasty procedures, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani also achieves excellent results with breast augmentation, liposuction, and many other popular cosmetic surgeries. He is an appointed faculty member at UCF College of Medicine and often mentors undergraduate medical students in the latest surgical techniques. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani also belongs to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani and his practice, visit www.jptrev.com or facebook.com/DrJonTrevisani.
