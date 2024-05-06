MDC staffed facilities in St. Louis Region will close May 8 to observe Truman’s Birthday

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that its staffed facilities in the St. Louis Region will be closed Wednesday, May 8, to observe Truman’s Birthday, in honor of President Harry S. Truman. This includes the following sites:

St. Louis Regional Office at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood

August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance

Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Eureka

Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office in St. Louis

All MDC outdoor spaces, such as conservation areas, fishing lakes, river access, and non-staffed shooting ranges will remain accessible to the public on May 8.

MDC staffed facilities will resume normal operation starting Thursday, May 9.

Truman Day is a state holiday observed in Missouri to commemorate the 33rd President of the United States, Harry S. Truman, who is the only U.S president to come from Missouri. President Truman was born on May 8, 1884, in Lamar.

Learn more about MDC locations and facilities at www.mdc.mo.gov.