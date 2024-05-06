Farmers Market Nutrition Programs Underway

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has launched the Missouri Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program (WICFMNP) for the 2024 season. Both programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service and assist low-income recipients in obtaining fresh Missouri Grown produce.

Low-income seniors in the Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Mid-Missouri regions can apply to receive benefits, which will allow them to purchase eligible foods from an authorized farmer at a Missouri farmers market or roadside stand. A total of $50 in benefits may be issued to each qualifying Missouri household. To identify the regions containing the highest number of eligible citizens, the Missouri Department of Agriculture worked with the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Seniors are encouraged to use a proxy to apply for benefits and purchase eligible foods at a farmers market. Each senior may designate one proxy on their behalf. The senior and the proxy must both sign the program application in order to receive the benefits.

Seniors may apply for benefits at the following locations:

Springfield – SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging, (417) 862-0762

St. Louis area

Jefferson, St. Louis and St. Charles counties – Aging Ahead, (636) 207-0847

Franklin County and St. Louis City – Univ. of Missouri Extension, (573) 884-9331

Kansas City – Univ. of Missouri Extension, (573) 884-5576

Columbia – Aging Best, (800) 369-5211

WIC participants in the Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Mid-Missouri regions can also apply to receive benefits totaling $20 per eligible recipient to purchase eligible foods from an authorized farmer at a Missouri farmers market or roadside stand. There are 28 WIC agencies in the four areas assisting with the program. WIC participants can request Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits from the same agency where they receive their WIC benefits.

The Department’s Missouri Grown team has trained and authorized nearly 257 farmers to participate in the program. Authorized farmers will be identified by a sign that states the booth is proudly participating in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Benefits may be used to purchase fresh, raw, unprepared foods grown in Missouri and sold at a farmers market or roadside stand. Eligible foods include fruits, vegetables, fresh cut cooking herbs and honey (SFMNP only).

Benefits are available through Sept. 30 (or until funds are exhausted) and must be redeemed by Oct. 31. Farmers interested in learning more about eligibility and participation should email MDA at FarmersMarket@mda.mo.gov.

For more information about the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition programs, visit the Department’s Farmers Market webpage. For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.