Tarzana Cosmetic Dentist Discusses Beneficial Dental Technology for Patients
Dr. Argina Kudaverdian explains how advanced dental technology can benefit patients and contribute to treatment efficiency and success.TARZANA, CA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, dental technology has significantly improved and modernized, allowing for more comfortable and precise treatment approaches. These advancements span various aspects of dental care, from imaging and diagnostics to treatment progress and methodologies. Tarzana cosmetic dentist Argina Kudaverdian, DDS explains that dental technology can have a large impact on treatment efficiency and patient satisfaction, while offering a variety of additional benefits.
Cutting-edge technology can contribute to a more comfortable and seamless office visit, while enhancing the overall treatment process. She also mentions that state-of-the-art systems can produce more accurate imagery and dental impressions, as well as increase the likelihood of satisfactory results.
"Advanced dental technology is changing the typical experience within the dental office as diagnostic tools and procedures are becoming more comfortable, pain-free, and efficient for both the patient and the dentist,” Dr. Kudaveridan said. As an experienced dentist offering a wide range of dental procedures, Dr. Kudaverdian is proud to offer the following advanced technologies at 32ology Dental Studio:
• 3D CBCT – The three-dimensional Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) system captures high-quality images of the jaw. The technology offers more visibility, allows for jawbone infection to be better identified, and helps diagnose advanced oral problems. For dental implants, the 3D CBCT system makes it easier to measure the width and height of the bone where the implant will be placed and ensure it is placed in the correct position.
It is especially important when positioning multiple implants to make sure they are away from important anatomical structures like blood vessels, nerve canals, or sinuses.
• Intraoral Scanner – By digitally capturing teeth and gum measurements, an intraoral scanner offers a cleaner, comfortable, and more accurate impression as opposed to messy molds and putties. With a handheld wand, the system provides insight into the structure of a patient’s mouth, as well as proper dimensions for a more precise treatment process. The scanner is especially beneficial for patients pursuing Invisalign® and other orthodontic treatments.
• NOMAD™ X-Ray – The NOMAD™ x-ray technology features a handheld device for two dimensional digital imagery of patients’ teeth. The system is more comfortable than many other x-ray options, reduces exposure to radiation, and allows for easier positioning of the sensor.
• SOL® Soft Tissue Laser – While laser dentistry is common and an effective technique, Dr. Kudaverdian highlights that the SOL® soft tissue laser goes above and beyond to provide a more comfortable experience for patients. The technology is typically gentler and more effective than traditional scalpels and drills. Considered one of the safest and most precise laser technologies, SOL® can be utilized during numerous cosmetic, restorative, and preventive procedures, including gum disease treatment.
• iTero™ Element Plus Series Scanner – Another innovative dental system is the iTero™ Element Plus Series scanner. With a handheld device, the technology easily and quickly scans a patient’s mouth for accurate imagery, so treatment can be planned according to their individual smile and dental needs. For Invisalign® patients, the iTero™ scanner offers detailed impressions of the teeth so the trays can be created precisely.
Utilizing these top-of-the-line dental technologies not only makes dental procedures less invasive and more efficient, but Dr. Kudaverdian has found they also significantly enhance the accuracy of diagnoses and the effectiveness of treatments, contributing to improved patient outcomes and satisfaction. She notes, “My patients love every single high-tech device I have, whether it's the efficiency of the Nomad X-Ray device or the detailed imaging of the iTero™ wand, they are impressed by all of it!"
About Argina Kudaverdian, DDS
Dr. Argina Kudaverdian leads the team at 32ology Dental Studio and performs a range of cosmetic, restorative, preventive, and advanced dentistry services, including Invisalign®, porcelain veneers, and dental crowns. She obtained her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles University and continued on to the University of California San Francisco School of Dentistry for her doctorate. Dr. Kudaverdian then completed her General Practice Dental Residency at Sepulveda Veterans Affairs in North Hills. Her dental passion extends beyond the office through her community service volunteer work with the University of California San Francisco and the Great Shape! Inc.’s 1000 Smiles project. She is a member of the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, California Dental Association, and San Fernando Valley Dental Society. Dr. Kudaverdian is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about 32ology Dental Studio, visit 32ology.com, facebook.com/32ologyDentalStudio, or find the practice on Instagram @32ology.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.32ology.com/news/tarzana-cosmetic-dentist-discusses-beneficial-dental-technology-for-patients/
###
32ology Dental Studio
18740 Ventura Blvd. #108
Tarzana, CA 91356
(818) 776-1236
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here