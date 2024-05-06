VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR FACILITIES MANAGER AND SENIOR FINANCE OFFICER

May 6, 2024

The Bhutan Foundation would like to announce the following vacancies for immediate recruitment for Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center, Bumthang.

Facilities Manager

Facilities Manager Terms of Reference

Senior Finance Officer

Senior Finance Officer Terms of Reference

If you have the required qualification, experience and skills, you can send your CV with a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by May 20, 2024 before 5 PM Bhutan Time.

These openings are for the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center, Bumthang and for Bhutanese nationals only. Detailed job descriptions are available below.

For further information, call 322 751 / 335 613 or email jobs@bhutanfound.org.

Facilities Manager

Duty Station: Bumthang

Terms of Reference

The Museum Facilities Manager is a pivotal role responsible for overseeing the efficient operation, maintenance, and development of all physical facilities within the museum premises. This position plays a critical role in ensuring that the museum’s facilities are conducive to the preservation of artifacts, the comfort and safety of visitors, and the smooth functioning of day-to-day operations. This position will be based in Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center in Bumthang.

The primary objectives of the Museum Facilities Manager include:

Ensuring the proper maintenance and upkeep of all museum facilities, including buildings, grounds, HVAC systems, electrical systems, plumbing, and security systems.

Implementing strategies to optimize energy efficiency and sustainability within the museum premises.

Managing renovations, repairs, and construction projects in accordance with budgetary constraints and timelines.

Overseeing compliance with health and safety regulations, building codes, and other relevant standards.

Collaborating with other museum staff to support exhibitions, events, and educational programs through effective facilities management.

Developing and implementing emergency preparedness and disaster recovery plans to safeguard museum assets and ensure the safety of staff and visitors.

Supervising a team of facilities staff, contractors, and vendors to ensure that work is completed to high standards and within established timelines.

Contributing to strategic planning processes by providing expertise on facilities-related matters and advising on long-term infrastructure needs.

I. MAJOR ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Facility Maintenance & Management:

Oversee the day-to-day maintenance of all museum buildings, grounds, and infrastructure.

Develop and implement preventive maintenance schedules to ensure the proper functioning of all facilities

Coordinate repairs and renovations as needed, prioritizing tasks based on urgency and impact on museum operations.

Conduct regular inspections to identify maintenance needs, safety hazards, and opportunities for improvement.

Manage relationships with external contractors and service providers for specialized maintenance work.

Manage the allocation and use of space within the facility for events, programs and others.

2. Safety and Security:

Ensure compliance with health and safety regulations, building codes, and other relevant standards.

Implement measures to minimize risks to staff, visitors, and museum assets.

Conduct safety training for museum staff and volunteers.

Implement and maintain security protocols to protect the building, exhibits, staff and visitors

Ensure compliance with safety regulations and conduct regular inspection

Develop and maintain emergency preparedness and disaster recovery plans from incidents such as fire, natural disaster or security breaches.

Coordinate with local authorities on emergency services and conduct regular drills/training to ensure staff readiness

3. Vendor and Contract Management

In coordination with the Museum administration, hire and supervise contractors/vendors for maintenance and repair work

Negotiate contracts and ensure that contractors/vendors meet the museum standards and requirements

Maintain a list of resources/experts/professionals for carrying our repair and maintenance

4. Asset Management:

Maintain accurate records of museum facilities, equipment, and inventory.

Develop and implement strategies for the long-term preservation of museum assets.

Oversee the acquisition, disposal, and relocation of assets as needed in coordination with the other departments of the Museum.

3. Energy Efficiency and Sustainability:

Identify opportunities to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact within the museum premises.

Implement sustainable practices for waste management, water conservation, and energy usage.

Monitor utility consumption and implement strategies to reduce costs.

6. Team Leadership and Management of ground staff:

Supervise a team of facilities staff, including maintenance technicians, custodians, and security personnel.

Provide leadership, guidance, and support to facilities team members.

Foster a positive work environment that encourages teamwork, accountability, and professional development.

7. Budget Management:

Develop and manage the facilities department budget, including forecasting expenses and allocating resources.

Monitor spending, identify cost-saving opportunities, and adjust budget priorities as needed.

Prepare regular reports on budget performance for museum leadership.

8. Coordination and Communication:

Collaborate with other museum departments, including curatorial, education, security, and administration, to support their facility-related needs.

Communicate effectively with museum staff, volunteers, visitors, and external stakeholders.

Serve as a liaison between the facilities department and museum leadership, providing updates on key initiatives, challenges, and achievements.

II. COMPETENCIES

Technical expertise in building systems and maintenance.

Strong project management skills for facility projects.

Commitment to safety compliance and risk management.

Effective leadership in managing facility teams.

Financial acumen for budgeting and cost control.

Excellent communication and client relationship management.

Proactive problem-solving ability and continuous improvement mindset.

Adaptability to changing environments and upholding ethical standards and integrity.

III. EDUCATION & WORK EXPERIENCE

The ideal candidate for the position of Facilities Manager should possess the following qualifications and experience:

A bachelor’s degree in facilities management, engineering, architecture, or a related field.

A minimum of 7 years of experience in facilities management, preferably in a cultural institution or similar environment.

Strong technical knowledge of building systems, including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and security systems.

Proven experience in project management, including budgeting, scheduling, and contractor management.

Familiarity with relevant regulations and standards pertaining to health and safety, building codes, and environmental sustainability.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues at all levels of the organization.

Strong leadership and supervisory skills, with the ability to motivate and develop a diverse team of facilities professionals.

Demonstrated problem-solving abilities and the capacity to make sound decisions under pressure.

Language Requirement

Fluency in English with excellent verbal and written communication, drafting and presentation skills.

Ability to present coherent and convincing information succinctly, both in writing and orally.

IV. DESIRED ATTRIBUTES

The Facilities Manager must operate with independence, under pressure to meet deadlines and commitments. S/he should also have the ability to prioritize effectively and work accurately under time constraints, using initiative and judgment and a high level of administrative and organizational skill. The Facilities Manager should have excellent interpersonal and communications skills and must enjoy facilitating the work of others.

V. REPORTING & LINE MANAGEMENT

This position reports directly to the Head of the General Operations Department of the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Culture Center.

Senior Finance Officer

Duty Station: Bumthang

Terms of Reference

The Sr. Finance Officer is responsible for the day to day and overall financial and administrative management of the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Cultural Center (WPMCC), Bumthang. S/he will be responsible for overseeing the financial management and administration functions of the organization. S/he will play a key role in ensuring financial accountability, compliance with regulations, and effective management of financial, admin and human resources.

I. MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

FINANCE MANAGEMENT

Responsible for overall financial management of the WPMCC in compliance with the financial requirements of the organization and the laws of the country.

Budgeting & Planning

Coordinate annual budget planning meeting and review meeting.

Assist in budget development and drafting of project proposals.

Preparation of mission operating plans/budget for the organization.

Carryout budget tracking and variance analysis/quarterly reporting, etc.

Prepare and update management on budget forecast and fund position.

Financial Reporting

Preparation of financial reports for the management, Board and other stakeholders.

Collaborate with other staff to allocate resources, monitor financial progress, and address any challenges.

Compliance & Risk Management

Initiate and carry out annual audits.

Develop safeguard policy documents and ensure compliance of financial rules as per governing rules of the country.

Timely review and revision of financial rules, procedures and streamlining operations as per need.

Fund Management

Manage funds management

Periodical review and report of financial position

Review and prepare projections for the annual budget.

Ensure that all accounting functions are carried out smoothly and efficiently as required.

Ensure timely disbursement of payments and processing of payroll, remittances, taxes, assessments, filing of returns, etc.

Cash Flow Management

Responsible for overseeing the cash flow of the organization

Timely funds projections to ensure sufficient cash flow for the operations of the organization.

Financial Analysis

Define and produce financial analysis reports to aid management in decision making process

Explore investment opportunities for the organization

Assist in the financial analysis and financial health of the organization

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

Support the supervisor in the day to day HR management

Develop and implement human resources policies and procedures in compliance with rules and organizational goals.

Manage the recruitment and onboarding process, including job postings, interviewing, and orientation for new hires.

Administer employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans, and other employee welfare programs.

Assist the supervisor in staff performance management processes

Handle employee relations, conflict resolution, and disciplinary matters

Manage and maintain up to date staff information and personal file

Manage staff holidays/leaves and benefits

Plan and manage staff professional development activities

Manage staff welfare and team building activities to foster a positive work environment.

GENERAL OFFICE OPERATIONS

Oversee the procurement process, ensuring compliance with organizational policies and regulations.

Oversee the work of office operational staff, facilities, equipment, and resources of the organization.

Review of rules, financial procedures, operational processes, and streamlining operations.

II. COMPETENCIES

In depth knowledge of accounting procedures and financial operations is required.

Experience in use of accounting systems and technology knowledge is highly desired.

Regulatory and Financial knowledge

Controls and Audit knowledge

III. EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum qualification required: Bachelor’s degree in commerce, business administration, accounting, finance or relevant fields.

This position requires a minimum of 7 years of experience in the similar field of work.

IV. DESIRED ATTRIBUTES

The Sr. Finance Officer must operate with independence, under pressure to meet deadlines and commitments. S/he should also have the ability to prioritize effectively and work accurately under time constraints, using initiative and judgment and a high level of administrative and organizational skill. As a high-risk position, s/he should uphold the highest ethical and integrity standards. S/he should be organized with an eye for details and be meticulous.

V. REPORTING & LINE MANAGEMENT

This position reports directly to the Head of the General Operations Department of the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum and Culture Center.