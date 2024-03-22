VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR PROGRAM MANAGER AND SENIOR PROGRAM OFFICER
March 22, 2024
The Bhutan Foundation would like to announce the following vacancies for immediate recruitment.
Program Manager
Program Manager Terms of Reference
Senior Program Officer
Senior Program Officer Terms of Reference
If you have the required qualification, experience and skills, you can send your CV with a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by April 5, 2024 before 5 PM Bhutan Time.
These openings are for the Thimphu office and Bhutanese nationals only. Detailed job descriptions are available below.
For further information, call 322 751 / 335 613 or email jobs@bhutanfound.org.
Program Manager
Grade: Ps4
Duty Station: Thimphu
Employment Term: Term Contract of 3 Years and extendable
The Program Manager is responsible for overseeing, developing and managing program activities that are in line with the Bhutan Foundation’s strategic goal. This is the senior most program position and plays a crucial role in ensuring contribution to the organization’s impact and effectiveness of its program activities. S/he may be required to support marketing and fundraising efforts or may be assigned other responsibilities when required.
MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Strategic Planning
- Collaborate with management to align program objectives to overall organization’s goals,
- Plan and develop program specific strategies to achieve long term success.
Program Development & Management
- Review/develop proposals, evaluating them for soundness of project design and adequacy of program evaluation and sustainability,
- Proactively conceptualize and develop project proposals in consultation with partners/stakeholders,
- Initiate and undertake stakeholders consultations for project development,
- Research and collection data for development of proposals,
- Track project/program and provide regular update as per timeline, resource allocation, key milestones and performance indicators,
- Provide program leadership and guidance to staff or partners to ensure efficient implementation and effective outcomes of program,
- Continuously improve program based on lessons learnt and best practices.
Monitoring & Evaluation
- Frequently undertake project site visits to monitor progress, address issues, and to identify opportunities or impacts.
- Compile progress reports and financial reports for projects supported by the Foundation to assess if it is as per the results framework and resource allocation.
- Track, collect, analyze and present impacts and results of the projects/programs.
- Prepare and update management or donor reports.
Coordination, Representation and Networking
- Communicate with partner organizations and stakeholders to support the planning, design, implementation, monitoring, and reporting of projects.
- Represent the Foundation in meetings, workshops and forums.
- Actively coordinate and respond to partners to address needs, identify opportunities to advance the work of the Foundation.
- Maintain a continuous effective dialogue with the key stakeholders, central and local government authorities.
Advocacy & Communication
- Contribute to the content development for all Bhutan Foundation publications and advertisement such as Annual report, newsletters, e-newsletters, and brochures.
- Provide input to the Foundation’s website and social marketing sites on a regular basis.
- Compilation of information and materials for external outreach and fund-raising activities such as audio-visual presentations on the Foundation’s programs and materials for special events.
- Communicate information about Foundation initiatives to policymakers, target communities, providers, foundation supporters, and the general public.
Resource Mobilization
- Help support and develop fundraising activities.
- Meet potential donors and promote the Foundations Programs.
Any other Task
- Mentor junior program staff and provide guidance.
- Perform any other duties assigned by the Country Director.
EDUCATION, WORK EXPERIENCE AND LANGUAGE REQUIREMENT
Education
- This position requires a minimum of a Master’s degree or equivalent years of experience in the relevant field of study as the assigned program portfolio.
- S/he should have experience in international development, public policy, nonprofit management, or related fields preferred.
- S/he should have worked for a minimum of 10 years in a Program Manager or equivalent position.
- Position requires a high degree of self-initiative, resourcefulness, curiosity and independence.
Competencies
- Sound knowledge of Project Cycle Management.
- Expertise in RBM and M&E methodologies.
- Familiarity with PCM technology tools/softwares.
- Sound domain/subject knowledge.
Language Requirement
- Fluency in English with excellent verbal and written communication, drafting and presentation skills.
- Ability to present coherent and convincing information succinctly, both in writing and orally.
Desired Attributes
The Program Manager must operate with independence, under pressure to meet deadlines and commitments. S/he should also have the ability to prioritize effectively and work accurately under time constraints, using initiative and judgment and a high level of administrative and organizational skill on multiple projects.
S/he should have excellent interpersonal and communications skills and must enjoy facilitating the work of others. Should be able to think innovatively, be analytical in approaching his/her work.
Pay Package
Pay package will commensurate with experience and candidature, as per the Bhutan Foundation Service Rule Book, 2024.
Reporting & Line Management
This position reports directly to the Country Director and works in close coordination with program staff in the country office and in head office.
Senior Program Officer
Grade: Ps3
Duty Station: Thimphu
Employment Term: Term Contract of 3 Years and extendable
The Sr. Program Officer is responsible for developing and managing program activities that are in line with the Bhutan Foundation’s strategic goal. They may be required to support marketing and fundraising efforts or may be assigned other responsibilities when required.
This position reports to the Country Director.
MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Program Development, Monitoring and Evaluation
- Review submitted proposals, evaluating them for soundness of project design and adequacy of program evaluation and sustainability
- Develop, manage, and monitor program activities that support the Foundation’s strategic short and long-term goals and objectives
- Communicate with partner organizations and stakeholders to support the planning, design, implementation, monitoring, and reporting of projects
- Help partner organizations develop proposals seeking funding
- Site visit to projects supported by the Foundation
- Compile progress reports and financial reports for projects supported by the Foundation.
Coordication, Liason and Networking
- Plan the Bhutan Foundation’s outreach programs
- Compilation of information and materials for external outreach and fund-raising activities such as audio-visual presentations on the Foundation’s programs and materials for special events
- Represent the Foundation at meetings, official functions, and work-related events, both in the United States, Bhutan and internationally.
- Communicate information about Foundation initiatives to policymakers, target communities, providers, foundation supporters, and the general public.
Advocacy & Communication
- Contribute to the content development for all Bhutan Foundation publications and advertisement such as Annual report, newsletters, e-newsletters, and brochures
- Provide input to the Foundation’s website and social marketing sites on a regular basis
- Compilation of information and materials for external outreach and fund-raising activities such as audio-visual presentations on the Foundation’s programs and materials for special events
- Communicate information about Foundation initiatives to policymakers, target communities, providers, foundation supporters, and the general public.
Resource Mobilization
- Help support and develop fundraising activities
- Meet potential donors and promote the Foundations Programs.
Any other Task
- Mentor junior program staff and provide guidance
- Perform any other duties assigned by the Country Director.
EDUCATION, WORK EXPERIENCE AND LANGUAGE REQUIREMENT
Education and Work Experience
- This position requires a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study (administration, business, liberal arts, science).
- Should have a minimum of 7 years work experience in program management or related field.
- Experience in international development, public policy, nonprofit management, or related field preferred
- Working knowledge of computer software including word processing, spreadsheet and communications programs such as MS office required. Webpage development and publishing layout (e.g. WordPress) is a plus.
- Position requires a high degree of self-initiative, resourcefulness, curiosity and independence.
Competencies
- Sound knowledge of Project Cycle Management
- Expertise in RBM and M&E methodologies
- Familiarity with PCM technology tools/softwares
- Sound domain/subject knowledge.
Language Requirement
- Fluency in English with excellent verbal and written communication, drafting and presentation skills.
- Ability to present coherent and convincing information succinctly, both in writing and orally.
Desired Attributes
The Sr. Program Officer must operate with independence, under pressure to meet deadlines and commitments. S/he should also have the ability to prioritize effectively and work accurately under time constraints, using initiative and judgment and a high level of administrative and organizational skill. The Sr. Program Officer should have excellent interpersonal and communications skills and must enjoy facilitating the work of others.
Reporting & Line Management
This position reports directly to the Country Director and works in close coordination with other program staff in the country office and in head office.