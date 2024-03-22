VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR PROGRAM MANAGER AND SENIOR PROGRAM OFFICER

March 22, 2024

The Bhutan Foundation would like to announce the following vacancies for immediate recruitment.

Program Manager

Program Manager Terms of Reference

Senior Program Officer

Senior Program Officer Terms of Reference

If you have the required qualification, experience and skills, you can send your CV with a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by April 5, 2024 before 5 PM Bhutan Time.

These openings are for the Thimphu office and Bhutanese nationals only. Detailed job descriptions are available below.

For further information, call 322 751 / 335 613 or email jobs@bhutanfound.org.

Program Manager

Grade: Ps4

Duty Station: Thimphu

Employment Term: Term Contract of 3 Years and extendable

The Program Manager is responsible for overseeing, developing and managing program activities that are in line with the Bhutan Foundation’s strategic goal. This is the senior most program position and plays a crucial role in ensuring contribution to the organization’s impact and effectiveness of its program activities. S/he may be required to support marketing and fundraising efforts or may be assigned other responsibilities when required.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Strategic Planning

Collaborate with management to align program objectives to overall organization’s goals,

Plan and develop program specific strategies to achieve long term success.

Program Development & Management

Review/develop proposals, evaluating them for soundness of project design and adequacy of program evaluation and sustainability,

Proactively conceptualize and develop project proposals in consultation with partners/stakeholders,

Initiate and undertake stakeholders consultations for project development,

Research and collection data for development of proposals,

Track project/program and provide regular update as per timeline, resource allocation, key milestones and performance indicators,

Provide program leadership and guidance to staff or partners to ensure efficient implementation and effective outcomes of program,

Continuously improve program based on lessons learnt and best practices.

Monitoring & Evaluation

Frequently undertake project site visits to monitor progress, address issues, and to identify opportunities or impacts.

Compile progress reports and financial reports for projects supported by the Foundation to assess if it is as per the results framework and resource allocation.

Track, collect, analyze and present impacts and results of the projects/programs.

Prepare and update management or donor reports.



Coordination, Representation and Networking

Communicate with partner organizations and stakeholders to support the planning, design, implementation, monitoring, and reporting of projects.

Represent the Foundation in meetings, workshops and forums.

Actively coordinate and respond to partners to address needs, identify opportunities to advance the work of the Foundation.

Maintain a continuous effective dialogue with the key stakeholders, central and local government authorities.



Advocacy & Communication

Contribute to the content development for all Bhutan Foundation publications and advertisement such as Annual report, newsletters, e-newsletters, and brochures.

Provide input to the Foundation’s website and social marketing sites on a regular basis.

Compilation of information and materials for external outreach and fund-raising activities such as audio-visual presentations on the Foundation’s programs and materials for special events.

Communicate information about Foundation initiatives to policymakers, target communities, providers, foundation supporters, and the general public.

Resource Mobilization

Help support and develop fundraising activities.

Meet potential donors and promote the Foundations Programs.

Any other Task

Mentor junior program staff and provide guidance.

Perform any other duties assigned by the Country Director.

EDUCATION, WORK EXPERIENCE AND LANGUAGE REQUIREMENT

Education

This position requires a minimum of a Master’s degree or equivalent years of experience in the relevant field of study as the assigned program portfolio.

S/he should have experience in international development, public policy, nonprofit management, or related fields preferred.

S/he should have worked for a minimum of 10 years in a Program Manager or equivalent position.

Position requires a high degree of self-initiative, resourcefulness, curiosity and independence.

Competencies

Sound knowledge of Project Cycle Management.

Expertise in RBM and M&E methodologies.

Familiarity with PCM technology tools/softwares.

Sound domain/subject knowledge.

Language Requirement

Fluency in English with excellent verbal and written communication, drafting and presentation skills.

Ability to present coherent and convincing information succinctly, both in writing and orally.

Desired Attributes

The Program Manager must operate with independence, under pressure to meet deadlines and commitments. S/he should also have the ability to prioritize effectively and work accurately under time constraints, using initiative and judgment and a high level of administrative and organizational skill on multiple projects.

S/he should have excellent interpersonal and communications skills and must enjoy facilitating the work of others. Should be able to think innovatively, be analytical in approaching his/her work.

Pay Package

Pay package will commensurate with experience and candidature, as per the Bhutan Foundation Service Rule Book, 2024.

Reporting & Line Management

This position reports directly to the Country Director and works in close coordination with program staff in the country office and in head office.

Senior Program Officer

Grade: Ps3

Duty Station: Thimphu

Employment Term: Term Contract of 3 Years and extendable

The Sr. Program Officer is responsible for developing and managing program activities that are in line with the Bhutan Foundation’s strategic goal. They may be required to support marketing and fundraising efforts or may be assigned other responsibilities when required.

This position reports to the Country Director.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Program Development, Monitoring and Evaluation

Review submitted proposals, evaluating them for soundness of project design and adequacy of program evaluation and sustainability

Develop, manage, and monitor program activities that support the Foundation’s strategic short and long-term goals and objectives

Communicate with partner organizations and stakeholders to support the planning, design, implementation, monitoring, and reporting of projects

Help partner organizations develop proposals seeking funding

Site visit to projects supported by the Foundation

Compile progress reports and financial reports for projects supported by the Foundation.

Coordication, Liason and Networking

Plan the Bhutan Foundation’s outreach programs

Compilation of information and materials for external outreach and fund-raising activities such as audio-visual presentations on the Foundation’s programs and materials for special events

Represent the Foundation at meetings, official functions, and work-related events, both in the United States, Bhutan and internationally.

Communicate information about Foundation initiatives to policymakers, target communities, providers, foundation supporters, and the general public.

Advocacy & Communication

Contribute to the content development for all Bhutan Foundation publications and advertisement such as Annual report, newsletters, e-newsletters, and brochures

Provide input to the Foundation’s website and social marketing sites on a regular basis

Compilation of information and materials for external outreach and fund-raising activities such as audio-visual presentations on the Foundation’s programs and materials for special events

Communicate information about Foundation initiatives to policymakers, target communities, providers, foundation supporters, and the general public.

Resource Mobilization

Help support and develop fundraising activities

Meet potential donors and promote the Foundations Programs.

Any other Task

Mentor junior program staff and provide guidance

Perform any other duties assigned by the Country Director.

EDUCATION, WORK EXPERIENCE AND LANGUAGE REQUIREMENT

Education and Work Experience

This position requires a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study (administration, business, liberal arts, science).

Should have a minimum of 7 years work experience in program management or related field.

Experience in international development, public policy, nonprofit management, or related field preferred

Working knowledge of computer software including word processing, spreadsheet and communications programs such as MS office required. Webpage development and publishing layout (e.g. WordPress) is a plus.

Position requires a high degree of self-initiative, resourcefulness, curiosity and independence.

Competencies

Sound knowledge of Project Cycle Management

Expertise in RBM and M&E methodologies

Familiarity with PCM technology tools/softwares

Sound domain/subject knowledge.

Language Requirement

Fluency in English with excellent verbal and written communication, drafting and presentation skills.

Ability to present coherent and convincing information succinctly, both in writing and orally.

Desired Attributes

The Sr. Program Officer must operate with independence, under pressure to meet deadlines and commitments. S/he should also have the ability to prioritize effectively and work accurately under time constraints, using initiative and judgment and a high level of administrative and organizational skill. The Sr. Program Officer should have excellent interpersonal and communications skills and must enjoy facilitating the work of others.

Reporting & Line Management

This position reports directly to the Country Director and works in close coordination with other program staff in the country office and in head office.