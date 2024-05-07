Softil, Rohde & Schwarz and Alea Launch the World’s First Mission Critical Communications Field Test Ecosystem
Softil provides 3GPP compliant software functions, Alea supports with its test server infrastructure, Rohde & Schwarz integrates MCX into field test devices
Mission-critical communications (MCX) trailblazers Softil, Rohde & Schwarz and Alea today jointly announce the introduction of the world's first MCX field testing solution. The ground breaking solution combines each company's expertise and enables MCX solutions to become field tested for quality, interoperability and compatibility.
— Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO
MCX is a priority step towards addressing first responders’ broadband communications and data services needs based on 3GPP standard technologies. It combines the advantages of established standards for signaling and media with highly secure and prioritized communications.
MCX can be deployed as a sub-system in public networks as well as dedicated carriers or even as a separate network infrastructure. The mission-critical system allows first responders and authorities to benefit from a nationwide infrastructure and enables state-of- the-art data access and audio-visual communications.
Softil provides 3GPP compliant software functions for MCX communications on the client side; Alea (a Leonardo company) supports the test ecosystem with a test server infrastructure; and test and measurement specialist Rohde & Schwarz integrates MCX in automated field-test devices and measurement and reporting functions.
“Field testing is key to ensuring the highest quality, reliability, performance and interoperability of MCX products and services in the market and those in the pipeline,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “As the MCX industry enters the era of critical mass, it is increasingly important to first validate MCX services in the field, which is exactly what this combined effort delivers.”
“We are very proud to have implemented an MCX software client in our QualiPoc smartphone platform based on Softil's BEEHD software, which gives us full control over the signaling and media flow for all 3GPP relevant test cases in the field,” says Axel Hansmann, Vice President Mobile Network Testing and Cellular Network Analysis at Rohde & Schwarz. “With Alea's support, we have been able to offer a turnkey end-to-end test system in an extremely short development time.”
“Alea brings its pioneering MCX platform to this partnership enabling the rapid development of the world’s first MCX complete field testing solution,” adds Giuseppe Merlino, Alea’s CEO. “This three-way partnership sets the testing standard for the fast developing MCX industry.”
About Alea
Alea, a Company subject to direction and coordination by Leonardo S.p.A., is specialized in the development of cutting-edge mission critical services for Government and corporate customers. Alea’s solutions help users to communicate in a reliable and secure way thanks to the MCXPTT platform, compliant with 3GPP standards, which can be supplied to customers on premise or on cloud. With over twenty years of experience in the Push-To-Talk over cellular market, Alea offers a high-level experience to meet the requirements of business users as well as Public Safety and First Responders. To find out more, visit the website www.aleasrl.com.
About Rohde & Schwarz
Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated net revenue of EUR 2.78 billion in the 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2023, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,800 employees worldwide. https://www.rohde-schwarz.com
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
