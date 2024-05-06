Emailexpert Email Marketing Deliverability Training & Certification Program: Launch of New Industry Standards in Spain
Emailexpert launch newly-developed deliverability certification and training program , the first-of-its-kind pilot program in Alicante, Spain May 30 & 31st 2024ALICANTE, VALENCIA, SPAIN, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emailexpert, a global authority on email marketing and deliverability solutions, has today officially announced the launch of a pioneering certification and training initiative in the field of email marketing and deliverability. The educational and mentoring program aim to upgrade industry standards and best practices, with the inaugural group of students kick-starting their training in Alicante, Spain, on May 30 and 31, 2024 as part of a pilot program being run by the organisation prior to rolling out the program fully.
Emailexpert's groundbreaking initiative is designed to arm email marketers, CRM managers, email & deliverability consultants, and others looking to upskill, with necessary knowledge to optimise their potential in the exponentially growing digital world. It encompasses a comprehensive curriculum covering elements like campaign strategy, design, list development, and email analytics.
In line with their vision for global digital amplification and education, Emailexpert will conduct the first pilot in Spain, consolidating their reputation as a leading educational provider in the realm of digital marketing.
"The transition to digital marketing has been expedited in recent years," said Emailexpert Director, Nailya Mukhamedzhanova. "Our training program is designed to respond to this trend, equipping today’s marketers with the robust and relevant skill set they need to excel in their field."
The upcoming pilot program in Spain represents Emailexpert's commitment to global digital expansion and education. Organisations around the world are already look to Emailexpert as a provider for top-tier professional education in digital marketing.
Emailexpert has crafted a learning schedule that provides students with immersive, intensive, on-site training. Upon concluding a rigorous program, participants will obtain a certified qualification, denoting their prowess in the email marketing and deliverability sector.
."The email marketing and deliverability space is a complex puzzle”, said Andrew Bonar, Examination Lead at Emailexpert. "This program dissects that puzzle, offering marketers a comprehensive understanding of how to navigate this landscape and helping them execute powerful, successful email campaigns."
Following the initial program in Spain, Emailexpert plans to globally roll out its email marketing and deliverability certification and training solution, privately on client sites and via online training and cohort-based mentoring programs in the near future, creating a world of opportunities for businesses and marketers worldwide.
The intensive two day training program forms part of a four-day Deliverability Summit, Emailexpert will host a series of networking events, training seminars, presentations and panels in Alicante, from the 29th May to 1st June. Participants, irrespective of their experience levels, will have the opportunity to gain vital strategies from expert-led sessions and connect with professionals in the field.
Every attendee will also have access to the Festians App and Deliverability Summit Community, participate in three happy hours on-site and avail of the deliverability advice, mentorships available on site, post-event, and fortnightly deliverability support and mentoring for two months via group Zoom calls.
Located in Alicante's thriving city centre, Eurostars Centrum, the event blends a rich learning experience with a host of networking opportunities, including an optional golf session on Saturday. The events promise to extend beyond insightful panels and compelling presentations, with all-day refreshments and gourmet four-course seated lunches, snack breaks and daily Happy Hours ensuring attendees are well catered to throughout the event.
Emailexpert's innovative program is designed to equip email marketers with the necessary skills and knowledge to maximise their potential in an increasingly digital-centric world. With a comprehensive curriculum that covers facets like campaign strategy, list development, and email analytics, the program promises to become a one-stop solution for newcomers and industry veterans alike.
For detailed program information, consultation scheduling and inaugural event registration, visit https://alicante.deliverabilitysummit.com
About Emailexpert:
Emailexpert, a pioneer in email marketing and deliverability space, is helping redefine the global digital marketing landscape. Through its commitment to innovation, and by providing industry insights, tools, and resources, Emailexpert is making email marketing more effective and accessible to businesses and marketing professionals worldwide. Its methodologies are rooted in shaping a new era of digital marketing standards.
As a Society Of Trusted Email Professionals, Emailexpert stands as a vendor-neutral stage, offering a collaborative and inclusive environment for both seasoned industry professionals and those new to the industry. With over 15 years of servicing the email marketing and deliverability field, Emailexpert has a rich history of presenting industry news, connecting individuals with email experts, and providing business listings. For the past four years as a commercial organisation, it has spearheaded meaningful changes in the global email infrastructure community through industry-specific collaborations.
Founded in the United Kingdom, Emailexpert's influential role in the world of email marketing and deliverability is well acknowledged. Their wealth of industry collaborations and knowledge sharing initiatives is empowering to all involved and supports the transformation of the industry. The organisation's exemplary work is supported by its premium membership program, The Marketing Consortium, which includes esteemed members such as AtData, Halon, The Email Studio, Email Industries, SURBL, DMARC Advisor, Postmastery, and SEINō.
