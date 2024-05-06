Monetary and financial statistics – March 2024

MACAU, May 6 - According to statistics released today (6 May) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in March. On the other hand, resident deposits remained stable from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted an increase.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 1.5% and 4.7% respectively. M1 thus decreased 3.8% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities grew 0.3%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, edged down to MOP745.3 billion. On an annual basis, M1 fell 9.5% whereas M2 grew 2.6%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 33.8%, 45.3%, 7.4% and 12.1% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits remained stable at MOP724.4 billion from the preceding month whereas non-resident deposits decreased 1.8% to MOP316.3 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector increased 2.5% to MOP192.9 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 0.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,233.6 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.3%, 44.0%, 8.5% and 25.0% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector grew 0.5% from a month ago to MOP537.4 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “restaurants, hotels and similar activities” and “wholesale and retail” grew at respective rates of 16.2% and 6.0% when compared with a quarter ago, whereas “electricity, gas and water supply” and “construction” fell 7.4% and 6.0% respectively. On the other hand, external loans dropped 1.7% to MOP536.9 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 0.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,074.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 20.8%, 46.2%, 10.5% and 19.2% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-March, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector remained at 58.6% from one month earlier. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 87.6% to 87.1%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 62.3% and 55.2% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 4.1% at end-February to 4.2%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly