Wiggle Butt Academy Adds All Stars to Dog Training Team
Wiggle Butt Academy, a Dallas, Texas based dog training and behavior group adds some all stars to it's dog training roster.
When confused about training methods or tools, rely on expert guidance. The American Veterinary Medical Association and American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior offer clear position statements.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiggle Butt Academy adds Sally Stabb, PhD and Mads Barth-Mathias, CPDT-KA, AKC-CGC to its roster of highly qualified dog trainers. These new team members will bring group classes and trick training to Wiggle Butt's dog training services which currently includes puppy manners, adult obedience, rehab for dogs who bark and lunge on leash, aggression and more.
— Nicole Kohanski, MBA, CTC, CDBC, CBCC-KA, CSAT
Families seeking dog training services struggle with knowing the best methods to train their dogs. There is plenty of confusing rhetoric about tools such as e-collars and prong collars and words like balanced training. Wiggle Butt Academy offers complete transparency in methods, clearly stating that no tools or methods that cause pain or fear are used. The team uses kindness in training and follows the guidelines of American Veterinary Society of Veterinary Behavior which only recommends training methods like those used at Wiggle Butt Academy.
Clients such as Shelby Bobosky, JD a professor of animal law and Executive Director of THLN use Wiggle Butt Academy. Ms. Bobosky states, "As the Executive Director at Texas Humane Legislation Network and professor of Animal Law and Wildlife Law at Southern Methodist University, I am incredibly passionate about humane care. I chose to work with Wiggle Butt Academy for my personal dogs because of the team's use of effective, kindness-based methods. I advocate for humane care for all animals and I would not want anything less used for the care of my personal dogs. I recommend Wiggle Butt Academy for anyone seeking dog training or dog behavior services."
Wiggle Butt Academy takes pride in offering fear and force free solutions to dog training and behavior consulting clients. The company serves clients throughout the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex in person and serves clients worldwide virtually.
