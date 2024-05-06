Biomed Industries, Inc. Announces Breakthrough Drug for the Treatment and Prevention of Stroke
Biomed's NA-911 represents a breakthrough in stroke treatment, focusing on neurogenesis showing potential in the treatment of stroke and facilitating recovery.
NA-911 marks a significant breakthrough in stroke treatment, based on neuroprotection and neurogenesis. This has the potential to transform the lives of millions affected by stroke .”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed) announced today that it is presenting the latest research, NA-911, for the treatment and prevention of stroke at the upcoming 10th European Stroke Organization Conference (ESOC 2024), to be held from May 15th to 17th in Basel, Switzerland. The presentation, titled "A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2B Clinical Protocol to Evaluate the Effect of NA-911 on Upper Extremity Motor Function Following Ischemic Stroke," will showcase the latest research on this groundbreaking medication.
Stroke remains a major global health problem, affecting over 101 million individuals worldwide, with one in four people over the age of 25 experiencing a stroke in their lifetime. With over 12.2 million new strokes occurring each year, or one every 3 seconds, the urgency to address this condition is paramount, especially considering that over 62% of all strokes occur in individuals under the age of 70 (World Stroke Organization (WSO).
In the United States alone, a stroke occurs every 40 seconds, making it a leading cause of serious long-term disability and the fifth leading cause of death. Approximately 795,000 people experience either a new or recurrent stroke, with about 610,000 being first-time occurrences and 185,000 being recurrent attacks.
The staggering statistics provided underscore the urgency of addressing stroke, not only as a leading cause of mortality but also as a significant contributor to long-term disability. The primary treatment for stroke is tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) to dissolve blood clots that obstruct blood flow to the brain.
NA-911 represents a promising breakthrough in stroke treatment, with its neuroprotective and neurogenesis properties showing potential in mitigating stroke damage and facilitating recovery. Building on Biomed's successful Phase 2A clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease with NA-831, which demonstrated safety and efficacy, NA-911 offers a new approach to addressing the overlapping pathology between stroke and Alzheimer's.
The drug's ability to catalyze neural regeneration in the subventricular zone (SVZ) of the brain holds a promise for functional recovery and enhanced neural plasticity post-stroke. By targeting intrinsic neurogenesis, NA-911 aims to restore damaged brain circuits and improve overall recovery outcomes.
"The introduction of NA-911 offers a novel approach in stroke treatment focused on neuroprotection and neurogenesis. This breakthrough has the potential to transform the lives of millions affected by stroke and other ischemic brain injuries." Said Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries, Inc.
The upcoming presentation at ESOC 2024 is expected to generate considerable interest and anticipation within the scientific and medical communities, offering hope for advancements in stroke care and management.
About Biomed Industries, Inc.
Biomed Industries™, Inc. is a leading innovator, in Neurological and Metabolic diseases and disorders. Biomed has developed a family of patented drugs for the treatment of ALS, Alzheimer’s disease, major depressive disorder, diabetes obesity, NASH, stroke, and rare diseases including Rett Syndrome. The company is also at the forefront of leveraging AI for drug discovery, clinical trial recruitment and execution, and other critical areas within the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. For more information, please visit Biomed Industries, Inc.
For more information, please visit https://www.biomedind.com
