Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 07, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Trumbull Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Belmont St. Clairsville-Richland City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Clark Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Cuyahoga North Olmsted City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Mayfield Union Cemetery District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Suburban Health Consortium

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Hamilton County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Licking Southwest Licking Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Lucas Ohio School Plan

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Eastgate Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Marion County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Muskingum Falls Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Ottawa Ottawa County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ross Colerain Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Union Union County Joint Recreation Board

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Union County Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wayne Wooster Growth Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

