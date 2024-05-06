Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 07, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Trumbull Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Belmont
|St. Clairsville-Richland City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|North Olmsted City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mayfield Union Cemetery District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Suburban Health Consortium
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Licking
|Southwest Licking Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Ohio School Plan
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Eastgate Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Marion County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Falls Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ross
|Colerain Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Union County Joint Recreation Board
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Union County Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wayne
|Wooster Growth Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
