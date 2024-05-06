Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 07, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Trumbull Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Belmont St. Clairsville-Richland City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Clark Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga North Olmsted City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Mayfield Union Cemetery District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Suburban Health Consortium
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Hamilton County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Licking Southwest Licking Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Lucas Ohio School Plan
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Eastgate Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Marion County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Falls Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ottawa Ottawa County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ross Colerain Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Union County Joint Recreation Board
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Union County Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wayne Wooster Growth Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

