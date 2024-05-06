Bourbon “Angel’s’ Share” Captured to Fill Parks and Schools with Music
You Could be a Happy Pappy
The KSO 2024 Rare Bourbon Raffle offers a 30th year of free concerts in the parks and in the schools, bringing together generations of Tristate residents to create cherished memories enjoying music.”NEWPORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will hold its Annual Rare Bourbon Raffle on May 18 to help fund free concerts in Devou and Tower Parks this Summer (July - Sept). Great neighbor and long-time supporter (angel) — The Party Source — has donated a 6-bottle set (2023 release) of Rip & Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, a 5-bottle Buffalo Trace antique Collection, as well as 20 rare and pricey bourbons for the KSO’s annual fundraiser. The raffle helps fund the KSO’s free education outreach concerts for 260 regional schools, and free, family-friendly park concerts (reaching over 15,000 Tri-state residents) which have become a Summer tradition.
The November 2023 release of Old Rip & Pappy Van Winkle yielded fewer 20 & 23 yrs, but more Rye than last year, yet the complete “vertical set” (pictured) remains hard to come by in 2024. Tickets are $100 per chance (Limited to 750). One winner will be drawn on Saturday night, May 18th at 9:00 p.m. to win all six bottles.
A second raffle will be held following the Pappy drawing for the Antique Buffalo Trace Collection — George T. Stagg (15 yr), Sazerac Rye (18 yr), W.L. Weller (12 yr), T.H. Handy (6yr) and Eagle Rare (17 yr) — Tickets are $50 and limited to 1000 chances.
A third raffle brings back the KSO’s 20 Bourbons / 20 Winners. Hard to find and rare bourbons and lots include: Weller Antique, Full Proof & 12 year Original (3 bottle lot), King of Kentucky (16 yr), Yellowstone Limited Ed. (3 bottle set), Willet Bourbon (10 yr “Lion’s Share” Single Barrel Family Estate), Col. E.H. Taylor Single Barrel, plus 15 more delicious and scarce bourbons. Tickets for the 20/20 raffle are $25 per chance and limited to 1500. One ticket will be drawn for each bourbon or lot. View all of the bourbons and buy tickets: https://kyso.org/bourbon-raffle/
The drawing will be held live and streamed on the KSO’s website (kyso.org) and on Facebook Live beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Ticket sales end at 4 p.m. on May 18.) Winners need not be present to win. Winners will be notified by email and sent instructions regarding how to pick up their bourbon prize in-person or via a representative with proper ID. The KSO cannot legally ship bourbons. (Northern Kentucky Symphony, Inc. Charitable Gaming License #2704)
Give your “angel’s share” to bring free culture, nostalgic entertainment and great music to area schools and parks by buying a chance to win amazing bourbons, and supporting the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra. Buy your tickets today!
