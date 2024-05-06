Submit Release
Ferrari Trento on the Podium at the Miami Grand Prix

Three racecar drivers celebrate the Formula 1 wins

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc celebrated their victories on the podium with Ferrari Trento sparkling wine.

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami geared up for its third annual Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix and with Ferrari Trento, the Official Toast of F1® since 2021, showered the Magic City with Italian style.

Numerous parties and activities inside and outside the cuircuit were accompanied by countless toasts with Ferrari Trento.

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc celebrated their victories on the podium with their fans.

Ferrari Trento:
Founded in 1902 by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari Trento is Italy’s leading luxury sparkling wine and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. The winery is today a passionate advocate of mountain winemaking and sustainable agriculture. Cultivated along the foothills of the Alps, all Ferrari wines undergo secondary bottle-fermentation in accordance with the rigorous regulations of TrentoDoc and are known for their remarkable elegance and finesse. Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” six times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari Trento is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.

