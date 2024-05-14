Project Boon Receives Generous Donation from The Rauch Family Foundation
UPLAND, CA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Boon Receives Generous Donation from The Rauch Family Foundation

Project Boon, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving under-resourced families in the Inland Empire, is thrilled to announce a substantial donation from The Rauch Family Foundation.
Project Boon, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving under-resourced families in the Inland Empire, is thrilled to announce a substantial donation from The Rauch Family Foundation. This generous contribution will play a pivotal role in funding Project Boon's annual backpack and grocery distribution event, ensuring over 15,000 meals and 3,000 backpacks reach 300+ families in need throughout the region.
Established in 1989 by Dudley and Ceci Rauch, The Rauch Family Foundation has a longstanding commitment to supporting transformational, evidence-based, and cost-effective programs. Their generous donation to Project Boon reflects their dedication to making a meaningful impact in communities across various charitable focus areas.
"We are deeply grateful for the support of The Rauch Family Foundation," said Chris Suchánek, Co-founder of Project Boon. "Their belief in our mission to provide essential resources to under-resourced families underscores their commitment to positive change. With their generous contribution, we can continue our efforts to address food insecurity and empower families in the Inland Empire."
In addition to the annual backpack and grocery distribution event, Project Boon is excited to announce the launch of its 2nd annual backpack distribution initiative. This initiative will see backpacks filled with school supplies distributed to each school district along the 210 Freeway corridor, ensuring that students have the tools they need to succeed in their education.
"We do what we do because in some small way, we want to change the world," said Ana Karina Suchánek, Co-founder of Project Boon echoing the sentiment of Project Boon's mission. "Access to food is a basic right for all. We believe that the act of sharing a meal is integral to our humanity, and a plate of food symbolizes hope."
Project Boon's annual events are made possible through the generosity of donors like The Rauch Family Foundation, as well as dedicated volunteers and community partners. With their support, Project Boon continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of families facing food insecurity in the Inland Empire.
For more information about Project Boon and how to get involved, please visit www.projectboon.org.
