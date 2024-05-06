National HomeCorp receives first place award for its referral program at the 29th annual HomeBuyers' Choice Awards
National HomeCorp, "America's Affordable Builder," earns first place award for its referral program from HomeBuyers' Choice Awards
We are honored to be recognized for our outstanding levels of customer satisfaction. Since consumers have many choices in selecting a home builder, we truly appreciate this endorsement by homebuyers.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today that the company won first place in the 2024 Eliant HomeBuyers’ Choice Awards for the highest percentage of referrals among mid-sized builders.
— Michael Bergman, president and co-founder, National HomeCorp
The 29th annual HomeBuyers’ Choice Awards were held in Newport Beach, California, on April 11 and also celebrated Eliant’s 40th anniversary. Award-winning builders were selected from 190,000 surveys administered by Eliant to all of the recent homeowners of more than 225 major home builders throughout the United States.
“We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to achieving outstanding levels of customer satisfaction,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder of National HomeCorp. “Our referral program operates at a high level and because consumers have so many choices when selecting a home builder, we truly appreciate this endorsement by homebuyers.”
The 2024 Eliant HomeBuyers’ Choice Awards are presented annually to home builders and judged by their own homebuyers to have provided the best customer experience.
Eliant is the nation’s leading provider of customer experience management services for U.S., Canadian and Middle East building firms. Eliant’s customer experience monitoring, training and consulting services are considered to be the industry gold standard.
About National HomeCorp:
As America’s Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strateNationalgies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
Jason Walzer
National HomeCorp
+1 770-365-2982
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram