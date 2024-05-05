St. Albans Barracks / Driving While Under the Influence

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002901

CORPORAL: Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: May 5th 2024 at Approximately 1511 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mill River Road, Georgia

ACUSED: Shelaine Dykas

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 5th 2024 at approximately 1511 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle crash on Mill River Road in the town of Georgia. Upon their arrival, Troopers identified the operator during the crash as Shelaine Dykas. While speaking with Dykas indicators of impairment were detected and further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Ultimately, Dykas was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on May 14th 2024 at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: May 14th 2024 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: None

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Attached