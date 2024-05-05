St. Albans Barracks / Driving While Under the Influence
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002901
CORPORAL: Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 5th 2024 at Approximately 1511 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mill River Road, Georgia
ACUSED: Shelaine Dykas
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 5th 2024 at approximately 1511 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle crash on Mill River Road in the town of Georgia. Upon their arrival, Troopers identified the operator during the crash as Shelaine Dykas. While speaking with Dykas indicators of impairment were detected and further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Ultimately, Dykas was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on May 14th 2024 at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: May 14th 2024 at 0830 Hours
BAIL: None
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Attached