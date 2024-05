Carson Peters’ Fiery Fiddle And Stand-Out Vocal Burn Through Seger's "Long Twin Silver Line"

Carson Peters by Cora Wagoner Silver Bullet Bluegrass album cover Long Twin Silver Line single cover

Track Is Lonesome Day Records’ Second Radio Release From All-Star Bluegrass Tribute To Bob Seger, SILVER BULLET BLUEGRASS

I was blown away by how good Carson is in the studio. This is the convergence of a great song, a great vocalist and great musicians creating a lasting record.” — Randall Deaton, Lonesome Day Records

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluegrass sensation Carson Peters’ fiery fiddle and stand-out vocal burn through “Long Twin Silver Line,” the second radio release from Lonesome Day Records ’ all-star tribute to Bob Seger, SILVER BULLET BLUEGRASS . The track premiered on The Bluegrass Situation and is available to radio via AirPlay Direct, CDX and PlayMPE. “Long Twin Silver Line” can be purchased now, while the album will issue on vinyl, disc, and all streaming platforms July 12. A pre-sale link activates on June 28.The track starts with a short, slow build that segues to a furious foot-to-the-pedal pace that it maintains until the last note fades. Peters shows a profound vocal mastery for his young age (20) and his fiddle is putty in his hands. The listener can easily imagine sparks flaring and flying in the night as they picture the train rolling through towns and fields on its cross-country run.Producer Randall Deaton (Larry Cordle, Ralph Stanley II, Blue Moon Rising) notes, “I was blown away by how good Carson is in the studio. This is the convergence of a great song, a great vocalist and great musicians creating a lasting record."Peters grew up listening to classic Rock ‘N Roll and always enjoyed hearing Seger songs. When Deaton approached him with the idea of cutting a track for the tribute project, Carson was sold. “I loved the idea and jumped at the chance to be included with the great artists who were already on board,” he recalls. The two played around with the arrangement for the fiddle break in the middle, but Carson credits Deaton as the brains behind it. As for the rest, Peters says, “I think (and hope) that the youthfulness in my voice and aggressive style of the fiddle playing suits this song well and gives it a nice spin.”Long Twin Silver LineWell, the big train keeps on rollingRolling on down the trackAnd the way she's moving, buddyI don't believe she's ever coming back… She keeps a-rolling on proud and fineShe keeps a-rollingShe keeps a-rollingDown that long twin silver line … (B. Seger)Deaton recalls, “My good friend Marlin Lee introduced me to Carson when he helped me book a festival at Lake Fanny Hooe Resort and Campground in 2022. Lee recommended I add Carson and his band Iron Mountain to the lineup. They were a huge hit with the audience, so when I saw Peters perform a solo acoustic show later that year I was really impressed. He knows how to entertain an audience, and I knew then that I wanted to add that fresh, new voice of his to the album. His interpretation of the song was everything I had hoped for.”In addition to Peters’ fine fiddling, several top-tier musicians added their talents. Legendary pickers include Guitarists Stephen Mougin and Gary Nichols, Mandolinist Darrell Webb, Banjo player Ned Luberecki, Bassist Mike Bub, and Dobroist Jake Joines. Sarah Borges sang the striking Harmony Vocals.Learn more about Carson on his website, Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, TikTok, and YouTube.Follow Lonesome Day Records on their website, Facebook, and YouTube.ABOUT CARSON PETERSCarson Peters is among a group of young traditional Bluegrass and Country musicians making a return to the Nashville music scene. Only 20 years old, Carson began his music career in 2011 when he made a guest appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show With Jay Leno at the age of eight. In 2014, Ricky Skaggs made one of Peters’ biggest dreams a reality when he invited him to perform “Blue Moon of Kentucky” at the Grand Ole Opry. Carson has made several trips back to the Opry since. In 2016, Peters was a guest on NBC’s Little Big Shots With Steve Harvey. Skaggs invited Carson back to Nashville in 2018, this time to perform at the 52nd CMA Awards Show, and during Skaggs’ Country Music Hall of Fame induction performance. Peters was a contestant on NBC’s The Voice in 2021 and received a coveted four-chair-turn with his rendition of the Don Williams’ classic, “Tulsa Time.” Peters continued his journey on the show with coach Blake Shelton and worked with Dierks Bentley and Ed Sheeran in the following rounds of the competition.ABOUT LONESOME DAY RECORDSLocated in Booneville, KY, the company was established by audio engineer and record producer Randall Deaton in 2002. The label has released top charting Bluegrass and Country albums and singles by renowned artists such as Ralph Stanley II, Larry Cordle, Blue Moon Rising, Girls, Guns and Glory, Shotgun Holler, Fred Eaglesmith, Lou Reid & Carolina, Darrell Webb, Randy Kohrs, Richard Bennett, Sarah Borges, Tim Shelton, Steve Gulley, Keith Garrett, Robert Hale, Ward Hayden, and Jeff Parker. The label’s artists have also made appearances on national television shows, including Eaglesmith on The Late Show with David Letterman, Shotgun Holler on The Josh Wolf Show, and Borges’ song “I’ll Show You How” featured in the premiere of the NBC series, The Night Shift. Lonesome Day Records has maintained a strong presence on Sirius/XM Radio over the last two decades. After a period of dormancy, the label will be releasing new projects in 2024, bringing the best of Bluegrass/Americana music to the marketplace.

