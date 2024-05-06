Morae Expands RelativityOne Offering to Australia
Morae today announced the expansion of its global e-discovery platform with the addition of RelativityOne in Australia.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morae Global Corporation ("Morae"), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, today announced the expansion of its global e-discovery platform with the addition of Relativity's cloud-based e-discovery product, RelativityOne, in Australia. With RelativityOne, Morae can innovate faster with a flexible and extensible cloud platform that provides an intuitive user experience backed by the power of automation and integrated artificial intelligence.
— Brian Flack
“As the Australia economy has grown - recently becoming the twelfth largest in the world - demand has grown within the Australian legal industry for a powerful solution to address fast evolving global requirements for e-discovery,” said Brian Flack, Senior Managing Director at Morae. “For our Morae Australia business, RelativityOne was a natural choice as the world’s de facto standard for document review, including considerable customizability to address the unique jurisdictional needs of our Australian clients.”
Chris Davis, Managing Director at Morae Asia Pacific added, “Locally we have found many of our clients increasingly engaging with Morae across a broader array of solutions, including tapping into our global best-in-class platform for e-discovery. The new RelativityOne hosting instance launched in collaboration with our partner, Relativity, demonstrates the seriousness and commitment we have to servicing the growing needs of our Australian clients.”
With the secure and powerful RelativityOne product, Morae will be able to further leverage its e-discovery expertise to provide more value and better results for its Australian clients. RelativityOne holds ISO 27001, SOC-2 Type II, HIPAA, and FedRAMP certifications, and is secure from the ground up with proactive threat intelligence and 24/7 monitoring. Additionally, moving to the cloud gives Morae the added scalability needed in today’s data-centric society and allows it to build expertise and IP on top of one connected, global solution. RelativityOne also gives Morae’s users the flexibility to pick and choose solutions from the Relativity App Hub that best suit their unique workflows across different stages of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model - and solve data challenges outside of e-discovery.
“Morae has a longstanding history and proven track record of meeting clients’ unique needs in a rapidly evolving legal industry; the decision to expand RelativityOne offerings to help legal teams in Australia manage data challenges locally when emerging data sources are increasing and becoming more complex further demonstrates this,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “Congratulations to Morae for strengthening its robust global offerings, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to scale and innovate during this truly transformative time in our industry.”
Morae’s e-discovery business has steadily grown both organically and strategically, including the acquisitions of Clutch Group in 2017 and Exigent Group in 2023. The Morae team stands as the longest running RelativityOne partner in the world, including over 20 years of experience working with complex data sets to derive actionable insights from client structured and unstructured data. Learn more about Morae and its e-discovery expertise and capabilities at relativity.com/partners/morae-global.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals.
About Relativity
Relativity makes software to help users organise data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organisations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.
