StepZero Coaching: Propelling Aviation Entrepreneurs from Success to Significance with Dustin Cordier, CEPA, at the Helm
Dustin helped us uncover structural weaknesses, fix them and develop forward-looking systems. Ultimately, that led to smoother operations, better communications and a superior client experience.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a mission to propel aviation businesses from success to significance, StepZero Coaching (stepzerocoaching.com) offers a unique blend of expertise and support to help clients align their personal, financial and business goals into a cohesive strategy. Led by respected business aviation leader, Dustin Cordier, StepZero Coaching is a premier consultancy, specializing in strategy, execution, and sales coaching for aviation business owners with a focus on maximizing business value and fostering purpose-driven success.
— David Lee, Partner, SOLJETS
As a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) and an EOS Implementer®, Head Coach Cordier guides entrepreneurs in creating more valuable companies with stronger plans for growth and exit, all with the aim of securing a prosperous life without regrets. The consultancy assists clients in identifying gaps, formulating action plans, and relentlessly executing strategies using the power and simplicity of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS).
"At StepZero Coaching, we recognize that every business is personal, and our mission is to help owners optimize their unique vision," says Dustin Cordier, CEPA, Founder & Head Coach of StepZero Coaching. “Our systematic approach unlocks trapped potential, enabling owners to navigate complexities with confidence and clarity. Through personalized consultations and actionable insights, aviation business owners can gain traction, develop sales leaders and take full control of their big picture.
StepZero helps business owners prioritize long-term growth and exit strategies, emphasizing business attractiveness and readiness. Owners discover that just a few changes in their approach can make huge improvements to their value and income.
“We hired Dustin Cordier to help us take our business to the next step, and couldn't be happier with our EOS implementation,” explained David Lee, Partner at SOLJETS. “Dustin is passionate about systems and process . . . exactly what we needed. As a business owner, it was easy to have assumptions about our business and what was working. Dustin helped us uncover structural weaknesses, fix them, document them, and develop forward-looking systems. Ultimately, that led us to smoother operations, less confusion, better communications internally, easier hiring, more effective training and most importantly a superior client experience for those we serve.”
Cordier's aviation journey began in the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he honed discipline and leadership skills that would later define his entrepreneurial path. His decade-long tenure as an Air Force pilot instilled a profound understanding of precision and execution. Transitioning into the business aviation industry, Cordier thrived as a top-producing sales director for two aircraft manufacturers before taking on the role of President & Managing Partner at a business aircraft brokerage. Under his leadership, the brokerage experienced unprecedented growth, expanding fivefold in just five years.
Named a Corporate Jet Investor Top 30 Dealmaker, Cordier has been an active member of the NBAA Business Aviation Management Committee (BAMC) for nearly 10 years. He has served as the BAMC’s Leadership Development Subcommittee Chair as well as its Leadership Conference Co-Chair. He is also a mentor and advocate for the International Aviation Womens Association.
For aviation business owners ready to embark on their transformation journey, StepZero Coaching offers a complimentary initial discovery call. Visit https://stepzerocoaching.com to schedule a consultation and unlock your business's full potential today.
About StepZero Coaching:
StepZero Coaching is a premier consulting firm specializing in strategy, execution, and sales coaching for aviation business owners. Founded in 2021 by Dustin Cordier, StepZero Coaching empowers entrepreneurs to achieve their desired outcomes by aligning business, personal, and financial goals into a cohesive strategy. With a focus on maximizing business value and fostering purpose-driven success, StepZero Coaching offers a unique blend of expertise and support to help clients secure prosperous lives with no regrets.
Jill Henning
StepZero Coaching
+1 602-502-6206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn