Aviation Personnel International Appoints First-Ever Maintenance A&P as Client Services Manager
A&P Ben Janaitis brings unprecedented aircraft maintenance expertise to renowned business aviation recruiter, Aviation Personnel International.
At API, we consider the whole person—someone with a life and individual experiences that shape their ambitions and aspirations, information gleaned from far beyond what we can read in a resume.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Personnel International (www.apiaviation.com), a leading business aviation recruitment firm and authority on workforce issues in the industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Ben Janaitis as the firm’s Client Services Manager. Janaitis’s new role marks a historic moment for API, as he becomes the first-ever licensed aircraft maintenance professional to join the recruitment team. His degree and work experience in social work, coupled with business aviation expertise as a licensed Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) Mechanic, positions him as a valued addition to API—for clients and candidates alike.
Sheryl Barden, President and CEO of Aviation Personnel International, expressed her gratitude about Janaitis joining the team, stating, "Ben brings a unique blend of technical expertise and a deep understanding of people to his role as Client Services Manager. His ability to connect with individuals on a personal level enhances our commitment to match highly qualified candidates with the specific needs of our high-net-worth and corporate flight department clients.”
Janaitis, also a private pilot, will collaborate closely with API’s clients throughout the entire hiring process. As with all recruitment projects at API, his approach will begin with an onsite assessment of a flight department, to ensure a deep understanding of the client's hiring needs. Throughout the process, Janaitis will work in partnership with the hiring team to identify, select and present the most suitable candidates for each position.
Prior to joining API, Janaitis accumulated valuable experience during his four-year tenure at Johnson & Johnson, where he served as an Aircraft Technician for the firm’s Gulfstream G650s and G550s. Previously, his seven-year stint at Dupont Specialty Products further showcased his expertise as both a flight technician and mechanic for the Fortune 250 firm’s Gulfstream G550 and Bombardier Challenger 300. As a flight technician, he served as a crew member on both domestic and complex international operations.
Ben Janaitis’s passion for aviation dates back to his childhood, when he learned to fly and maintain planes under the guidance of his father, Jim, who was a tenured maintenance manager for a Fortune 200 corporate flight department. Ben earned his A&P license from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Maine with a bachelor of arts in social work.
Combining his proficiency in social work and aviation, Janaitis will adopt a "people-first" approach when working with API’s candidates and clients. He notes emphatically, "At API, we create magic by considering the whole person—someone with a life and individual experiences that shape their ambitions and aspirations, information gleaned from far beyond what we can read in a resume."
Janaitis is a former member of the NBAA Flight Attendant/Flight Technician Committee and hopes, in the future, to serve on the NBAA’s Maintenance Committee. He holds numerous certificates, licenses and endorsements, including FAA Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic, FAA Inspection Authorization, Satcom Direct Aero IT and NCATT Aircraft Electronics Technician.
For more information about API and its business aviation recruiting services, please visit https://www.apiaviation.com/recruiting-services/.
About Aviation Personnel International
Founded in 1971, Aviation Personnel International (apiaviation.com) is the longest-running business aviation recruiting firm serving the hiring needs of business aviation and private aviation. A certified Women-Owned Small Business and Women’s Business Enterprise, API offers its clients the broadest portfolio of fully vetted candidates, including senior aviation leaders, pilots, maintenance, cabin safety crew, schedulers and dispatchers. Headquartered in San Francisco with remote offices nationwide, API’s team members combine their extensive aviation knowledge with their expertise in human resources to provide retained recruitment, compensation consulting and outplacement services.
