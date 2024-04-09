Lifelong Pilot Joins Aviation Personnel International to Lead Bizav Candidate Program
Christine Wetherell is the first-ever pilot to join the recruiting firm, Aviation Personnel International, which has a storied 50-year history of exclusively serving the hiring and workplace culture needs of Part 91 flight departments and aircraft owners.
A lifelong pilot, Christine Wetherell blends our ‘people first’ motto/credo with a solid aviation background, which makes her an ideal fit as API's next Candidate Services Manager.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Personnel International (www.apiaviation.com), a leading business aviation recruitment firm and authority on workforce issues in the industry, is pleased to welcome Christine Wetherell to its team as the firm’s Candidate Services Manager.
Jennifer E. Pickerel, API’s Vice President, and the API team extend a warm welcome to Wetherell. “As a lifelong pilot, Christine Wetherell brings technical expertise to her role, as well as an incredibly versatile background, having worked in Part 91, 121 and 135 operations,” she explained. “She blends our ‘people first’ motto/credo with a solid aviation background, which makes her an ideal fit as our next Candidate Services Manager. Most importantly, Christine will offer a personal and professional touch to everyone she serves—candidates and clients alike.”
A seasoned business aviation leader, Wetherell will be responsible for ensuring that API has a strong, diverse and current pool of candidates to address the needs of the company’s corporate aviation and high-net-worth clients. As such, she will cultivate candidate relationships, advise on job openings and changes, and help jobseekers enroll as API Registered Professionals™ and maintain their online profiles.
Additionally, Wetherell will assist API’s recruitment team to locate top industry talent, identifying the most qualified candidates for the company’s aviation-related positions, including leadership, maintenance, flight operations, in-flight services and scheduling/dispatch.
Wetherell has far-reaching regional and national aviation-related networks in many areas of the industry. Prior to joining API, she was the Director of Administration for the jointly owned Wings Insurance and FlyWise Aviation, based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. At both firms, she led the day-to-day operations and HR functions, served as a team leader and managed all aviation events. Wetherell also worked in client services for an aircraft management company, as a sales and marketing executive for an aircraft product company, and as a GM for a charter operator.
Wetherell learned to fly at a young age, and soloed on the day she graduated from high school. She then graduated from the FlightSafety International Academy Professional Pilot Program, and spent 10 years as a professional pilot. She was a flight instructor and flew for a variety of firms, including a Part 121 regional carrier, a Part 91 operation and a Part 135 charter operator.
A long-time member of the Minnesota Business Aviation Association (MBAA), Wetherell has served as its Executive Director and Board President. She is also a member of the National Business Aviation Association and Women in Corporate Aviation.
About Aviation Personnel International
Founded in 1971, Aviation Personnel International (apiaviation.com) is the longest-running business aviation recruiting firm serving the hiring needs of business aviation and private aviation. A certified Women-Owned Small Business and Women’s Business Enterprise, API offers its clients the broadest portfolio of fully vetted candidates, including senior aviation leaders, pilots, maintenance, cabin safety crew, schedulers and dispatchers. Headquartered in San Francisco with remote offices nationwide, API’s team members combine their extensive aviation knowledge with their expertise in human resources to provide retained recruitment, compensation consulting and outplacement services.
