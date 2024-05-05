State Police Investigate Fatal Bus Crash On I-95 North In Harford County

May 5, 2024

(BELAIR, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating a single bus crash that claimed one life and injured others early this morning in Harford County.

Shortly after 6:00 am, Maryland State Police from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the scene of a single vehicle bus crash on I-95 in Harford County. The preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police indicates a bus occupied by 24 people was traveling northbound on I-95 when for unknown reasons lost control and struck a guardrail. One passenger from the bus was pronounced deceased on the scene and multiple other passengers were transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

All northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 77 are currently closed for the ongoing investigation. Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the scene along with officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.

Assistance is being provided by MDOT State Highway Administration personnel. Motorists are urged to plan alternate routes while the crash investigation continues. No charges have been filed.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov