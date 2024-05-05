Submit Release
News Search

There were 136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,803 in the last 365 days.

State Police Investigate Fatal Bus Crash On I-95 North In Harford County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BELAIR, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating a single bus crash that claimed one life and injured others early this morning in Harford County.

Shortly after 6:00 am, Maryland State Police from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the scene of a single vehicle bus crash on I-95 in Harford County. The preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police indicates a bus occupied by 24 people was traveling northbound on I-95 when for unknown reasons lost control and struck a guardrail.  One passenger from the bus was pronounced deceased on the scene and multiple other passengers were transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

All northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 77 are currently closed for the ongoing investigation.  Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the scene along with officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.

Assistance is being provided by MDOT State Highway Administration personnel. Motorists are urged to plan alternate routes while the crash investigation continues. No charges have been filed. 

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

                       

You just read:

State Police Investigate Fatal Bus Crash On I-95 North In Harford County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more