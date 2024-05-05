Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug, Impeding, DLS

CASE#: 24B4002706

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 05/05/2024 at approximately 2032 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, DLS, Impeding

ACCUSED: James Vandetti

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: DUI Drug, DLS, Impeding

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 5, 2024, at approximately 2032 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of an incident that occurred at a residence in the Town of Rutland. Troopers arrived on scene and located the subject, James Vandetti (59). During the interaction, Vandetti displayed signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Vandetti had operated a vehicle on the public roadway and did so with a criminally suspended license, for a prior DUI conviction. He was subsequently administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs). After the tests, Vandetti was taken into custody for DUI and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. During processing Vandetti Impeded Troopers by refusing to comply with a court order at the request of officers. After processing Vandetti was released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.