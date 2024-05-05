Submit Release
News Search

There were 162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,847 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug, Impeding, DLS

CASE#: 24B4002706

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 05/05/2024 at approximately 2032 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, DLS, Impeding

 

ACCUSED: James Vandetti

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES:  DUI Drug, DLS, Impeding

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 5, 2024, at approximately 2032 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of an incident that occurred at a residence in the Town of Rutland. Troopers arrived on scene and located the subject, James Vandetti (59). During the interaction, Vandetti displayed signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Vandetti had operated a vehicle on the public roadway and did so with a criminally suspended license, for a prior DUI conviction. He was subsequently administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs). After the tests, Vandetti was taken into custody for DUI and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. During processing Vandetti Impeded Troopers by refusing to comply with a court order at the request of officers. After processing Vandetti was released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug, Impeding, DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more