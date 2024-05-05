NEWS RELEASE

May 4, 2024

Contact:

Jennifer Napier-Pearce

Office of the Governor

(801) 631-0707, jnp@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags to fly at half-staff on May 5, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY (May 4, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position from midnight until sunset on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.

###