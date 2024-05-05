How to Apply for FEMA Assistance after Nebraska Tornadoes

LINCOLN, Neb. – FEMA funding is now available to homeowners and renters in Douglas and Washington counties. This comes after President Joe Biden approved Gov. Jim Pillen’s request for a major disaster declaration for devastating tornadoes that struck Nebraska April 25-27.

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis. Here’s how to apply:

FEMA can provide money that does not have to be repaid for:

Serious needs, such as food, water, medicine, baby formula

Displacement, if you can’t stay in your home because of the damage.

Home repairs and rental assistance

Other needs, such as replacing personal property

Only one registration per household is needed. When you apply, have the following information available:

Address with Zip Code

Condition of your damaged home

Insurance information, if available

Social Security Number of one member of the household

Phone number where you can be contacted

Address where you can get mail or an email address

Bank account information for direct deposit of funds

By law, FEMA is not allowed to pay for losses covered by insurance, so please stay in close contact with your insurance agency. If insurance will not cover all your losses, you are encouraged to apply. You can apply whether you have insurance or not.

In coming days and in coordination with state and local emergency management, FEMA will have staff visiting impacted neighborhoods. They will carry official ID and will not ask for money. This will include staff who are assessing damage and providing information to residents.