Updated with Additional Photos* MPD Searching for Suspect in a Firearm Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense in Northeast.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, at approximately 1:52 p.m., a suspect discharged a handgun in the 900 block of F Street, Northeast. The suspect then fled the scene. There were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24058308

###