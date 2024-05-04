STARRS Releases Weekly Newsletter
The STARRS latest issue is a DACODAI special collection of videos, transcripts, testimonies and more.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The latest issue of the STARRS weekly online newsletter which contains videos, transcripts, testimonies, and other material related to DACODAI, has just been released," according to Michael Perini, a STARRS spokesperson.
"Since 2022, there has been a little-known outside group pushing to make recommendations of affirmative action, forced DEI, and unconscious bias training and more mandated into permanent DOD policy," according to Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Ret., President and CEO of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS).
“The group is called the Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion (DACODAI); the members of this advisory group – mostly retired senior military officers -- all have the same views about promoting and pushing the DEI agenda in the military,” said Scott. “The SECDEF is not being served well by an advisory group, giving him only one side of a controversial issue with a clear agenda.
"Watch or read testimonies contained in this issue of the newsletter from members of the new Military Readiness and Merit Coalition," said Perini. The newsletter contains background on the DOD's decision to cancel public appearances at the DACODAI meeting and only allow virtual attendance via Zoom.
The newsletter, among other content, contains 25 statements given to DACODAI Committee Members.
ABOUT STARRS
STARRS -- STAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES -- purpose as a (501(c)( 3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation's wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military.
