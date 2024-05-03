Headwaters History is Topic of Event at Headwaters Education Center

This is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management, Northern California District:

North Coast author Greg King will present information on the history of the Headwaters Forest Reserve near Eureka, in a free public event, Saturday, May 11, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Headwaters Education Center along the Elk River Trail.

Participants should arrive by 1:30 p.m. for the half-mile walk from the Elk River Trailhead to the Education Center. The trail is paved and accessible for those with walking difficulties.

The presentation is one in a series of events observing the 25th anniversary of the Reserve’s establishment through an act of Congress in 1999. A complete list of events is posted on the Headwaters website: www.blm.gov/programs/national-conservation-lands/california/headwaters-forest-reserve.

To get there, take the Elk River Road exit off Highway 101 at the south end of Eureka. Turn right onto Elk River Road and drive approximately six miles to the Elk River Trailhead parking area.