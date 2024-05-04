Williston Barracks / Multiple Charges, Multiple Offenders
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1003117, 24A1003120
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/04/2021 at 1200 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 15, Cambridge
VIOLATION: Multiple Charges, Multiple Offenders
ACCUSED: William Cardinal
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release X4
ACCUSED: Eric Cardinal
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant, Violation of conditions of release
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a disturbance located at a residence in Cambridge. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the individuals involved in the disturbance to be William Cardinal (74) and Eric Cardinal (50). Further investigation revealed that both Eric and William currently had several court ordered conditions of release that both parties were violating. It was further revealed that Eric had a cite and release warrant stemming from a DUI investigation that originated in Chittenden County.
Eric was issued a citation for both the warrant and violating his conditions of release and was ordered to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court to answer for the charge. William was taken into State Police custody and transported to the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department for further processing. William was later issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/2024 at 1230 hrs.
COURT: Lamoille County
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Unavailable
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.