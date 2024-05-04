Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Multiple Charges, Multiple Offenders

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1003117, 24A1003120

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                            

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/04/2021 at 1200 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 15, Cambridge

VIOLATION: Multiple Charges, Multiple Offenders

 

ACCUSED: William Cardinal                                               

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of conditions of release X4

 

 

ACCUSED: Eric Cardinal                                               

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant, Violation of conditions of release

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a disturbance located at a residence in Cambridge. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the individuals involved in the disturbance to be William Cardinal (74) and Eric Cardinal (50). Further investigation revealed that both Eric and William currently had several court ordered conditions of release that both parties were violating. It was further revealed that Eric had a cite and release warrant stemming from a DUI investigation that originated in Chittenden County.

 

Eric was issued a citation for both the warrant and violating his conditions of release and was ordered to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court to answer for the charge. William was taken into State Police custody and transported to the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department for further processing. William was later issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court to answer for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/2024 at 1230 hrs.            

COURT: Lamoille County

LODGED - LOCATION: NA     

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Unavailable

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

