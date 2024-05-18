New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5002197
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) - 388 - 4919
DATE/TIME: 5/18/24 at 2043 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Plank Rd., Ferrisburgh,
VIOLATION:
-
Domestic Assault
-
Burglary
-
Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Heather Rule
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date, VSP - New Haven took a report of an assault involving a household member at an address in Ferrisburgh, VT. Troopers arrived at the scene of the assault on Plank Rd, where Rule was still located. Evidence indicated Rule assaulted several parties known to her during a reported family fight.
Rule was ultimately taken into custody and was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. Rule was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/20/2024, 1230 hrs
COURT: Addison
LODGED - Location: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.