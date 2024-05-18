New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5002197

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) - 388 - 4919

DATE/TIME: 5/18/24 at 2043 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Plank Rd., Ferrisburgh,

VIOLATION:

Domestic Assault Burglary Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Heather Rule

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, VSP - New Haven took a report of an assault involving a household member at an address in Ferrisburgh, VT. Troopers arrived at the scene of the assault on Plank Rd, where Rule was still located. Evidence indicated Rule assaulted several parties known to her during a reported family fight.

Rule was ultimately taken into custody and was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. Rule was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/20/2024, 1230 hrs

COURT: Addison

LODGED - Location: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.