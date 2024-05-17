St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2003210
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME reported: 5/17/24 @ 3:03 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Near the intersection of VT Rte 105 and Montgomery Rd.
TOWN: Berkshire, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Stewart Arbuckle
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Danna Shover
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were contact about an assault that occurred the prior night around 10pm. Investigation revealed that Stewart Arbuckle assaulted Danna Shover with brass knuckles. Arbuckle was held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/20/24 @ 1:00 pm
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Center
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.