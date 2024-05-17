St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2003210

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME reported: 5/17/24 @ 3:03 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Near the intersection of VT Rte 105 and Montgomery Rd.

TOWN: Berkshire, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Stewart Arbuckle

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: Danna Shover

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were contact about an assault that occurred the prior night around 10pm. Investigation revealed that Stewart Arbuckle assaulted Danna Shover with brass knuckles. Arbuckle was held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/20/24 @ 1:00 pm

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Center

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.