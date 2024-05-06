Center for Black Equity Announces Leadership Transition: Founder Earl Fowlkes to Retire, and Names Interim CEO/President
Center for Black Equity Announces Leadership Transition: Founder Earl Fowlkes Jr. to Retire, Kenya Hutton Named Interim CEO/ PresidentWASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Black Equity (CBE) today announced a leadership transition as its esteemed founder and CEO/President, Earl Fowlkes Jr., prepares for retirement. After 25 years of dedicated service leading the organization's fight for racial equity, Mr. Fowlkes will step down from his current role but will remain actively involved with the CBE in an advisory capacity as CEO / President Emeritus.
The CBE Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Mr. Kenya Hutton as Interim CEO/ President. Mr. Hutton, a seasoned leader with a proven track record in advancing racial justice initiatives, will assume his new position on August 1, 2024.
“It’s been an incredible privilege to lead the Center for Black Equity for the past quarter-century,” said Mr. Fowlkes. “While I’m excited to embark on this next chapter, I have no intention of stepping away from the fight for racial equity. I look forward to supporting Kenya Hutton and the talented CBE team in their ongoing efforts to dismantle systemic barriers and empower Black LGBTQ+ communities.”
Mr. Hutton brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as Deputy Director of the CBE for the past 4 years and has served the organization for a decade prior in various other capacities. Mr. Hutton brings 26 years of experience in public service with various organizations.
“I am honored by the Board’s trust and excited to build upon the incredible foundation laid by Earl Fowlkes Jr.,” said Mr. Hutton. “The Center for Black Equity plays a vital role in advancing racial equity, and I am committed to leading the organization in its next chapter of impactful work.”
Celebrating Earl Fowlkes Jr.'s Legacy
In honor of Mr. Fowlkes' extraordinary contributions, the Center for Black Equity is organizing a retirement event to showcase the profound impact he has had on the organization and the fight for racial justice. Stay tuned for more information about the event in the coming weeks.
About the Center for Black Equity
The Center for Black Equity (CBE) is a leading national organization dedicated to achieving racial equity and economic justice for Black LGBTQ+ communities. Through advocacy, education, and empowerment programs, the CBE works to dismantle systemic barriers and create opportunities for Black individuals and families to thrive.
