Road Closure Vt 17 W Addison

Vt Route 17 W in Addison is CLOSED in the area of Payne Cemetery due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH WIRES DOWN.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.