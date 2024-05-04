Locust Grove, Huddleston & Culpeper, VA Residential Real Estate Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that bidding will begin to close on residential properties located in Locust Grove, Huddleston & Culpeper, VA on Tuesday, May 7.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that bidding will begin to close on residential properties located in Locust Grove, Huddleston & Culpeper, VA on Tuesday, May 7 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“These three properties located across Virginia await a new owner,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make them yours.”
The auction’s date, addresses and highlights follow below.
Date – Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – Live on-site auction event at 2 pm EDT
137 Winewood Dr., Locust Grove, VA 22508
• 3 BR/2 BA Home on .29 +/- Acre Lot in Spotsylvania County, VA.
Solid 3 BR/2 BA ranch/rambler style home on .29 +/- acre Winewood subdivision lot -- Detached storage building -- Fenced rear yard -- Centrally located just off Rt. 621 (Orange Plank Rd.), 2 miles to Brock Rd., 4 miles to Rt. 3, 5.5 miles to Rt. 20, 15 miles from downtown Fredericksburg, and a short drive to Culpeper, Charlottesville, Richmond & Northern Virginia.
Date – Tuesday, May 7, 2024 -- Online only bidding begins closing at 3 pm EDT
106 Sherwood Drive, Huddleston, VA 24104
• 3 BR/3.5 BA Water View Home in the Smith Mountain Lake Community of Mountain View Shores—Online only bidding.
3 BR/3.5 BA water view home on 1.11 +/- acre lot in the Smith Mountain Lake Community of Mountain View Shores -- This home is approx. 75% complete, so the new owner can personalize to their liking -- Water view lot on acclaimed Smith Mountain Lake -- Outbuilding -- Located only 20 miles from Rt. 29, and a short drive to Lynchburg, Roanoke & NC Line.
Date – Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – Live on-site auction event at 4:30 pm EDT
8060 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA 22701
• 2 BR/1 BA Home on 2 +/- Acres w/Scenic Mountain Views in Culpeper County, VA.
Solid 2 BR/1 BA home on 2 +/- acres -- Majestic mountain views -- Large yard -- Centrally located only 6 miles from downtown Culpeper featuring excellent restaurants & retail, 7 miles from Rt. 3, 11.5 miles from Madison, and a short drive to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Warrenton and Northern Virginia.
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
