Uzbekistan Initiates Construction of Green Data Center to Boost IT Sector
Revolutionizing Uzbekistan's Digital Future with Green Technology
By hosting major hyperscalers and global IT companies, Uzbekistan aims to become a central IT hub in the region”TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uzbekistan has embarked on a groundbreaking project to strengthen its information technology sector, with the construction of a state-of-the-art "Green" Data Center. The initiative is part of the country's ambitious "Uzbekistan - 2030" digital strategy aimed at propelling the nation into the ranks of the world's economically developed countries through the use of advanced technologies.
— Cameron Jones
The DATAVOLT data center, a collaboration with Saudi Arabia's DATAVOLT company, represents a major stride in Uzbekistan's digital infrastructure development. The project was unveiled during the 3rd Tashkent International Investment Forum and aligns with the national objectives to enhance digital services, boost IT exports, and increase employment in the IT sector.
Phased Construction for Advanced Capabilities
The data center project is planned in three phases and is set to be a landmark in using green energy for such large-scale operations. In its first phase, the center will feature a 10 MW capacity, costing USD 150 million and will utilize integrated green energy solutions, specifically catering to Artificial Intelligence deployments—a first in the region.
Subsequent phases will see expansions. The second stage aims to construct a 250 MW facility over a 25-hectare site in the "New Tashkent” area. The third phase plans to expand the capacity up to 250 MW in the Bukhara region.
Financing and Future Prospects
Financing for the DATAVOLT data center comes entirely through foreign direct investment. DATAVOLT provides funds and secures loans from international financial institutions without requiring government guarantees. This approach emphasizes the project's potential for self-sustainability and profitability.
Impact on Uzbekistan's Economy and IT Industry
The construction of the data center is poised to have a transformative impact on Uzbekistan's economy and its IT industry. By hosting major hyperscalers and global IT companies, Uzbekistan aims to become a central IT hub in the region, enhancing its digital infrastructure and increasing its appeal to international investors.
Leadership and Vision
The initiative also reflects the shared vision and leadership strategies between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia, focusing on empowering the younger generation and fostering economic development through technology. His Excellency Sherzod Shermatov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies, emphasized the project's role in driving digital progress with innovative solutions.
"We are excited to announce our green Data Centre, driving Uzbekistan's digital progress with innovative solutions," said Minister Shermatov. "This collaboration offers great investment prospects for Saudi companies and will help attract international technology firms to Uzbekistan, enhancing our strategic position and business climate."
Conclusion
With its focus on green energy and advanced technology, the DATAVOLT data center project marks a significant milestone in Uzbekistan's journey towards becoming a leader in digital innovation. The project not only aims to boost the national economy but also to improve the quality of life for its citizens by creating high-paying jobs and advancing technological expertise.
Sherud Abdushakirov
IT Park Uzbekistan
+998 909246553
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Uzbekistan is your next outsourcing destination!