Senate Bill 1193 Printer's Number 1578

PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - volunteer fire companies [or], nonprofit emergency medical

services agencies or volunteer HAZMAT Teams shall be subject to

periodic review by the commissioner, the Auditor General, the

governing body where the volunteer fire company [or], nonprofit

emergency medical services agency or volunteer HAZMAT Team is

located and the governing body where the volunteer fire company

[or], nonprofit emergency medical services agency or volunteer

HAZMAT Team provides services.

§ 79A23. Certification.

(a) Self-certification.--The active volunteer shall sign and

submit an application for certification to the chief of the

volunteer fire company [or], the supervisor or chief of the

nonprofit emergency medical services agency or head of the

volunteer HAZMAT Team where the volunteer serves.

* * *

(c) Local sign-off.--The chief and another officer of the

volunteer fire company [and], the supervisor or chief and

another officer of the nonprofit emergency medical services

agency and the head of the volunteer HAZMAT Team shall sign the

application attesting to the individual's status as an active

volunteer or that the individual can no longer serve as an

active volunteer due to injury. The application shall then be

forwarded to the municipality, as appropriate, for final review

and processing.

§ 79A33. Duties of State Fire Commissioner.

The State Fire Commissioner shall:

(1) Establish guidelines for municipalities, volunteer

fire companies [and], nonprofit EMS agencies and volunteer

HAZMAT Teams regarding the tax credit and post the guidelines

online.

