Senate Bill 1193 Printer's Number 1578
PENNSYLVANIA, May 3 - volunteer fire companies [or], nonprofit emergency medical
services agencies or volunteer HAZMAT Teams shall be subject to
periodic review by the commissioner, the Auditor General, the
governing body where the volunteer fire company [or], nonprofit
emergency medical services agency or volunteer HAZMAT Team is
located and the governing body where the volunteer fire company
[or], nonprofit emergency medical services agency or volunteer
HAZMAT Team provides services.
§ 79A23. Certification.
(a) Self-certification.--The active volunteer shall sign and
submit an application for certification to the chief of the
volunteer fire company [or], the supervisor or chief of the
nonprofit emergency medical services agency or head of the
volunteer HAZMAT Team where the volunteer serves.
* * *
(c) Local sign-off.--The chief and another officer of the
volunteer fire company [and], the supervisor or chief and
another officer of the nonprofit emergency medical services
agency and the head of the volunteer HAZMAT Team shall sign the
application attesting to the individual's status as an active
volunteer or that the individual can no longer serve as an
active volunteer due to injury. The application shall then be
forwarded to the municipality, as appropriate, for final review
and processing.
§ 79A33. Duties of State Fire Commissioner.
The State Fire Commissioner shall:
(1) Establish guidelines for municipalities, volunteer
fire companies [and], nonprofit EMS agencies and volunteer
HAZMAT Teams regarding the tax credit and post the guidelines
online.
