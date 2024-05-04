Military Spouse Liaison Empowers Transitioning Military Spouses at JBLM tap Too Event

Our Military Spouse Liaison, Olivia Burley, took center stage as a featured speaker at the JBLM tap Too Military spouse event. The event, held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), aimed to provide valuable resources and support to military spouses navigating the transition to civilian life. Burley's presentation introduced the new WDVA Workshop: Navigating the Transition to Civilian Life as a Military Spouse, offering a comprehensive guide to assist spouses in their journey.

Burley was accompanied by Shawn Prescher, our dedicated Veterans Service Officer who shed light on the array of VA disability benefits and services available to servicemembers, veterans, and their families. Their informative session provided attendees with crucial insights into the support systems available to them.

The event featured a range of workshops led by subject matter experts from programs and organizations throughout JBLM and the local community. These sessions addressed various topics and issues impacting spouses of transitioning service members, ensuring attendees received a well-rounded understanding of the challenges they may face.

A highlight of the event was the panel discussion, where Olivia Burley and other experienced military spouses shared their personal experiences and insights on the transition process. Their firsthand accounts offered a unique perspective and invaluable advice to those in attendance, fostering a sense of camaraderie and support.

To further assist attendees, a comprehensive list of 25 resources and programs available to military spouses was provided. This valuable information will undoubtedly aid spouses in accessing the support they need during their transition.

For more information about upcoming workshops and resources available to military spouses, please visit the WDVA website at https://www.dva.wa.gov/military-spouse-initiative-background.

To view photos from the event, please visit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/98326753@N03/albums