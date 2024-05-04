Huntington Traffic Pattern Shift Beginning Monday, May 6, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic pattern shift between Sixth Avenue and Ninth Avenue along Hal Greer Boulevard, in Huntington, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2024, as crews begin demolition of the southbound sidewalk in the viaduct.

Northbound traffic will be shifted to the right side of the roadway against the newly constructed shared-use path. Southbound traffic will be shifted to the median turn lane of Hal Greer Boulevard. Pedestrian traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed shared-use path on the northbound side of the viaduct.

The traveling public should proceed with extra caution and watch for flaggers, equipment, and workers. Please take caution when traveling through this area.



Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.​​