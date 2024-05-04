Lane Closures on I-79 to Begin Monday, May 6, 2024

Page Content

There will be a lane closure on northbound and southbound Interstate 79, at mile marker 135 (Millersville/Pleasant Valley), from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2024, through Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Work crews will be constructing the Millersville Bridge crossover, to allow northbound traffic onto the new section of the bridge.

This work will be done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.

Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​