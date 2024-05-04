Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,452 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closures on I-79 to Begin Monday, May 6, 2024

Page Content

There will be a lane closure on northbound and southbound Interstate 79, at mile marker 135 (Millersville/Pleasant Valley), from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2024, through Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Work crews will be constructing the Millersville Bridge crossover, to allow northbound traffic onto the new section of the bridge.

This work will be done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.

Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

Lane Closures on I-79 to Begin Monday, May 6, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more