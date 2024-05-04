Minister for Health marks World Hand Hygiene Day

Regular, correct hand hygiene is one of the most important and simple things that we can do to protect our health. The theme of this year’s global initiative is promoting knowledge and capacity building of health and care workers through innovative and impactful training and education, on infection prevention and control, including hand hygiene. The slogan for this year’s global initiative is “Why is sharing knowledge about hand hygiene still so important? Because it helps stop the spread of harmful germs in health care”.