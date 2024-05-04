MPD Continues Searching for Additional Suspects in Navy Yard Retail Thefts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District continue to search for the suspects involved in a retail theft offense.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a group of suspects entered a CVS in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, and took items without paying. When they were confronted by a security guard one of the suspects threw a bottle, missing the security guard.

Previously, detectives’ have made seven arrests relating to this incident:

A 16-year-old juvenile male of Northeast was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (bottle), Burglary 2nd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, and Theft 2nd Degree.

A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft

A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, and Receiving Stolen Property

A 15-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft

Two 14-year-old males of Southeast, were arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft

A 16-year-old male of Southeast was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Theft and Assault on a Police Officer.

Detectives continue to search for the additional suspects pictured below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24057449