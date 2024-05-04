Message from the Director - May Veteran Voices

As we move into the month of May, I want to take a moment to reflect on the past month of April, which honored The Month of the Military Child. Celebrating the contributions of military children throughout the year, not only in April. These incredible children make sacrifices for our country and are courageous, proud, and powerful. Purple Up for the Month of the Military Child

As we enter May, we celebrate Military Appreciation Month, a time to honor and recognize the contributions and sacrifices of the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

During Military Appreciation Month, we pay tribute to the brave individuals who have dedicated their lives to protecting our nation. It is a time to express our gratitude for their selflessness and unwavering commitment. From the servicemembers on the front lines to the veterans who have served in the past, we honor their sacrifices and recognize the immense impact they have made.

In addition to honoring our military personnel, I also want to recognize the hard work and dedication of our Veterans Cemetery. Throughout the year, our team tirelessly maintain the final resting places of our fallen heroes. Especially during Memorial Day, they go above and beyond to ensure that our fallen are honored with the utmost respect and dignity. Their commitment to preserving the memory of our brave servicemen and women is truly commendable.

As we reflect on the past month and look ahead to May, let’s remember the sacrifices made by military children, veterans, and all those who have served. Their courage, pride, and power inspire us all. I hope you’ll join me in taking the opportunity to express our gratitude and appreciation for their service and sacrifice.