TuxCare Wins 2024 Global InfoSec Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced it won a 2024 Global Infosec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), one of the industry’s premier sources of cybersecurity news in business and government.
Awarded with Best Solution in Vulnerability Management-as-a-Service, TuxCare’s now twice-won accolade from CDM underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to offering consistent, rapid security patching and extended lifecycle support services to their customers around the globe while also maintaining its stance as a dedicated innovator within the industry.
“TuxCare embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
“Having been recognized by this same award program in back-to-back years, it’s a special honor to once again use this as an opportunity to underscore that it reflects TuxCare’s continued growth worldwide as well as our position as a leading innovator in elevating an organization’s Linux security and ensuring business continuity,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare.
About CDM’s Global Infosec Awards
CDM’s judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH and other certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company’s submitted materials, on the website, and of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM is always asking "What’s Next?" So, we are looking for the best of breed, next generation info security solutions. Visit www.cyberdefenseawards.com.
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com.
DeShea Witcher
Awarded with Best Solution in Vulnerability Management-as-a-Service, TuxCare’s now twice-won accolade from CDM underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to offering consistent, rapid security patching and extended lifecycle support services to their customers around the globe while also maintaining its stance as a dedicated innovator within the industry.
“TuxCare embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
“Having been recognized by this same award program in back-to-back years, it’s a special honor to once again use this as an opportunity to underscore that it reflects TuxCare’s continued growth worldwide as well as our position as a leading innovator in elevating an organization’s Linux security and ensuring business continuity,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare.
About CDM’s Global Infosec Awards
CDM’s judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH and other certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company’s submitted materials, on the website, and of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM is always asking "What’s Next?" So, we are looking for the best of breed, next generation info security solutions. Visit www.cyberdefenseawards.com.
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com.
DeShea Witcher
TuxCare
marketing@tuxcare.com