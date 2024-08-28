‘Winter is Coming’ to Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel as it launches “Theme of Thrones” Wedding Package

It's a Theme of Thrones wedding at Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel, complete with the Queen and Commander of the Knight's Watch themselves

Themed wedding chapel, Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel launches new 'Theme of Thrones' wedding package as well as Beetlejuice-inspired bouquet.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel , the wedding chapel famed for its theatrical, themed weddings launches its “ Theme of Thrones ” Wedding Package. The new package features a massive 6-foot dragon, snow falling throughout the chapel and the Knight’s Watch Commander as officiant and Daenerys Targarean joining the ceremony as witness. Just as winter is coming, so is Beetlejuice . Beetlejuice...has long been a popular package at the chapel with the bio-exorcist himself serving as officiant. The chapel has created a specialty bouquet in honor of him coming back from the dead this September.The “Theme of Thrones” Wedding Package, valued at $950, is available now and includes a six-rose bouquet with matching boutonniere; 10 candid ceremony photos; a ceremony video; a unity candle ceremony; courtesy roundtrip limousine transportation; themed music and décor, including snow falling in the chapel and a giant 6-foot animatronic dragon; live streaming and more. Of course, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen impersonators round out the package with Snow as the ordained minister and Daenerys as the Rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms as witness over all. An option of adding on a Tyrian Lannister, aka Hand of the King, character to add to the mystique or as officiant is available. As with all packages at Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel, the wedding festivities end with the wedding couple’s name in lights on their giant marquee on Las Vegas Boulevard.Always looking to increase themed offerings, the chapel also launches three new bouquets to correspond with various packages. The Theme of Thrones Bouquet, valued at $285, incorporates regal and dragon elements with a crown of ti leaf with purple calla lilies, hanging amaranthus, hellebores and protea flowers, and completed with two pheasant feathers. The Beetlejuice Bouquet, valued at $200, is a mix of purple hydrangea, green trick dianthus, hanging amaranthus, monkey’s tail fern, black roses, white garden roses, and wrapped in black and white ribbon. And just in time for Halloween, when the chapel truly shines its darkest, it introduces a Halloween Bouquet, valued at $225, and made with custom black and orange roses, black roses, orange coxcomb, safari sunset, green trick dianthus, green hanging amaranthus, monkey tail ferns and cat tails.About Viva Las Vegas Wedding ChapelThe Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel has been a mainstay on the Las Vegas Strip for more than 20 years. Specializing in themed weddings with theatrical productions, with weddings ranging from Elvis, to Star Wars, Superheroes and much more. Get your name and wedding date in lights on its jumbo Las Vegas Boulevard Strip Marquee, make the grandest of entrances to your ceremony in a pink Caddy with smoke and fog effects filling the room. Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel has four unique venues – the Main Chapel accommodating up to 80 guests with a stage for the grandest of productions; The Doo Wop Diner for intimate ’50s-themed ceremonies and receptions for up to 10 guests; its outdoor venues – The Boulevard Gazebo featuring a quaint gazebo for up to 32 guests and The Bell Garden offering a covered outdoor wedding option for up to 35 guests. It’s also home to The Vegas Event Center, offering grand weddings and receptions for up to 250 guests in a classic Vegas atmosphere complete with its dining and full bar options.About Wed Famously ChapelsWed Famously Chapels is a family-owned and operated company for more than 20 years. It has three chapels within its family of chapels, each with their own unique brand. Vegas Weddings includes eight venues offering upscale and elegant weddings on a budget and is located at 555 South 3rd Street across from the Marriage License Bureau; the world-famous Little White Wedding Chapel, the most iconic and busiest wedding chapel in Las Vegas, offering budget weddings focused on love in its memorable venues including the Tunnel of Love and Little White Chapel and is located at 1301 Las Vegas Blvd.; and Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel and The Vegas Event Center, offering traditional and themed weddings with receptions for up to 250 guests, that focus on a grand presentation, and is located at 1205 Las Vegas Blvd. For more information on Wed Famously chapels, call 702-WEDDING or visit VegasWeddings.com.

New Theme of Thrones Wedding Package at Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.