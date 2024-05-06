Submit Release
IHDLab Expands Patient Service Centers Across Southern California

IHDLab Innovative Health Diagnostics

Our mission at IHDLab is to enhance patient care through accessible and efficient diagnostic services.”
— David White
IRVINE, CA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHDLab, a leader in clinical laboratory services, is pleased to announce the significant expansion of its Patient Service Centers (PSCs) throughout Southern California. This expansion includes new locations in Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Irvine, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, Tarzana, Pasadena, Simi Valley, Westlake Village, and into the Temecula Valley with centers in Temecula, Murrieta, and Menifee.

The new centers will provide convenient, community-based sites where patients can access high-quality laboratory services including blood draws and diagnostic testing, which are crucial for timely and accurate health assessments. The expansion aims to make routine and specialized testing more accessible to patients, supporting earlier diagnosis and treatment.

David White, CEO of IHDLab, commented on the expansion, "Our mission at IHDLab is to enhance patient care through accessible and efficient diagnostic services. By expanding our Patient Service Centers across Southern California, we are bringing advanced healthcare closer to home for millions. This development not only supports our growth strategy but significantly moves us closer to our goal of making healthcare seamless and more convenient for everyone."

Patient Service Centers are vital for ensuring that patients have access to necessary lab services in a location and at a time that is convenient for them. They play a crucial role in healthcare delivery by providing a quick and easy way for patients to undergo testing without the need for a hospital visit.

For more information about the locations and services of the new IHDLab Patient Service Centers, please visit IHDLab's official website.

About IHDLab

IHDLab is a CLIA/FDA registered laboratory offering advanced diagnostics for Women's Health, FDA Donor Testing, IVF, Fertility Testing, and convenient At-Home Test Solutions. With a focus on precision diagnostics and exceptional patient care, IHDLab is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by leveraging cutting-edge technology and accessible testing solutions.

Innovative Health Diagnostics
IHDLab
