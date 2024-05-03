Award-winning Writers and Illustrators of the Future Combine with the World of Live Theatre
The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre celebrated three art forms in recognition of four decades of L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests.
We were thrilled by all this. I love the story. It was very funny. I love Hubbard’s humor.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre celebrated three art forms—writing, illustration, and acting—in recognition of four decades of L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests. The winning writers and illustrators of the international competitions, who were flown out to Hollywood for a workshop and awards gala, were treated to a unique live radio-theater production of L. Ron Hubbard’s “The Last Drop” Tuesday, April 23 as part of the week-long activities.
— Jody Lynn Nye, NYT Bestselling Author and Contest Judge
Originally published in the November 1941 issue of Astonishing Stories, "The Last Drop" is a humorous tale about a New York bartender who mysteriously receives a special potion from Borneo, which can make people grow or shrink depending on which one they drink. When the story hero uses the potion to deal with some unfriendly mobsters, the results are comic and riotously unpredictable, especially when performed by seasoned film, television, and voice actors Bill Kates (“Horizon Forbidden West”), Jim Meskimen (“The Grinch,” “Apollo 13”), Phil Proctor (“Monsters, Inc.,” “Toy Story”), and Robert F. Daley (“Dungeons & Dragons”).
The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre was established in 1997, dedicated to providing a taste of authentic golden age Hollywood. The evening’s performance enabled attendees to experience why radio theatre was one of America’s most popular forms of entertainment before television came into existence in the mid-twentieth century.
The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre brings the written works of Mr. Hubbard to life, fusing the art of literature, illustration, and theatrical performance. The 24 winners, along with Contest judges of the Writers and Illustrator of the Future, were enthralled by the performers’ ability to bring a story to life. Lance Robinson, a writer winner from Canada, said, “The actors' voices are like paint brushes – the way they speak and do the voices so beautifully.”
After the performance, Lezli Robyn, Editor of Galaxy’s Edge and assistant publisher for Arc Manor, stated, “I just closed my eyes and completely enjoyed this funny story.”
The Writer Contest Coordinating Judge and New York Times bestselling author Jody Lynn Nye stated, “We were thrilled by all this. I love the story. It was very funny. I love Hubbard’s humor.”
L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories. In addition, they have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 700 book and magazine covers, 518 comic books, and 131 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.
For more information on the Writers and Illustrators of the Future, go to www.writersofthefuture.com.
