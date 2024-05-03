Award-winning Writers and Illustrators of the Future Combine with the World of Live Theatre

"The Last Drop" performed at the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre by l to r Bill Kates, Jim Meskimen, Phil Proctor, and R.F. Daley

"The Last Drop" performed at the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre

"The Last Drop" by L. Ron Hubbard published in the November 1941 issue of Astonishing Stories showing fantasy art cover with a beautiful green woman surrounding by a largest snake and spaceman shooting at the snake with his ray gun.

"The Last Drop" by L. Ron Hubbard published in the November 1941 issue of Astonishing Stories.

Writers and Artists were the audience for the performance of "The Last Drop" at the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre.

Writers and Artists attended the performance of "The Last Drop" at the L. Ron Hubbard Theatre.

The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre celebrated three art forms in recognition of four decades of L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests.

We were thrilled by all this. I love the story. It was very funny. I love Hubbard’s humor.”
— Jody Lynn Nye, NYT Bestselling Author and Contest Judge
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre celebrated three art forms—writing, illustration, and acting—in recognition of four decades of L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests. The winning writers and illustrators of the international competitions, who were flown out to Hollywood for a workshop and awards gala, were treated to a unique live radio-theater production of L. Ron Hubbard’s “The Last Drop” Tuesday, April 23 as part of the week-long activities.

Originally published in the November 1941 issue of Astonishing Stories, "The Last Drop" is a humorous tale about a New York bartender who mysteriously receives a special potion from Borneo, which can make people grow or shrink depending on which one they drink. When the story hero uses the potion to deal with some unfriendly mobsters, the results are comic and riotously unpredictable, especially when performed by seasoned film, television, and voice actors Bill Kates (“Horizon Forbidden West”), Jim Meskimen (“The Grinch,” “Apollo 13”), Phil Proctor (“Monsters, Inc.,” “Toy Story”), and Robert F. Daley (“Dungeons & Dragons”).

The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre was established in 1997, dedicated to providing a taste of authentic golden age Hollywood. The evening’s performance enabled attendees to experience why radio theatre was one of America’s most popular forms of entertainment before television came into existence in the mid-twentieth century.

The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre brings the written works of Mr. Hubbard to life, fusing the art of literature, illustration, and theatrical performance. The 24 winners, along with Contest judges of the Writers and Illustrator of the Future, were enthralled by the performers’ ability to bring a story to life. Lance Robinson, a writer winner from Canada, said, “The actors' voices are like paint brushes – the way they speak and do the voices so beautifully.”

After the performance, Lezli Robyn, Editor of Galaxy’s Edge and assistant publisher for Arc Manor, stated, “I just closed my eyes and completely enjoyed this funny story.”

The Writer Contest Coordinating Judge and New York Times bestselling author Jody Lynn Nye stated, “We were thrilled by all this. I love the story. It was very funny. I love Hubbard’s humor.”

L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories. In addition, they have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.

The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 700 book and magazine covers, 518 comic books, and 131 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.

For more information on the Writers and Illustrators of the Future, go to www.writersofthefuture.com.

John Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Award-winning Writers and Illustrators of the Future Combine with the World of Live Theatre

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Goodwin
Author Services, Inc.
+1 323-466-3310
Company/Organization
Galaxy Press
7051 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-466-3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

More From This Author
Award-winning Writers and Illustrators of the Future Combine with the World of Live Theatre
L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Receives the Prestigious Dragon Award
Winners Announced for the 40th Annual L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Achievement Awards
View All Stories From This Author